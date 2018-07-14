Endangered sea turtle washes up on Fort Morgan tangled by a beach chair

Thousands from all over packed Pensacola Beach to witness The Blue Angels in action Saturday.
The dead sea turtle -- a member of an endangered species -- was found Saturday morning with a beach chair tangled around its neck.
The goal is to create approximately $800,000 dollars in additional funding per year.
A cancer diagnosis is never easy, especially if it's a child. For the past three years a 7-year-old Elberta boy has been fighting brain cancer. And as FOX 10's Lee Peck reports -- doing it with a smile on his face.
Great news for boaters and anglers along the Causeway. The Chocolatta Bay boat launch is open again.
The trip was coined, Rocking the River – Minnesota to Mobile 1500.
FOX10 News is continuing to fight for transparency when it comes to how police officers handle day-to day operations. Just this week, another police department chose to release controversial body camera footage to the public.
The most alarming statistic shows Baldwin County’s three cases of rabid foxes equal to that of the rest of the state, combined.
According to police, a man was bitten by a fox on Sunday, July 8 while sitting on his porch.
According to Police, a man was bitten by a fox Sunday in Robertsdale. Officers were called to a home on Mattingly Street around 1 p.m.
Authorities say a 13-year-old Alabama girl with special needs was beheaded after she saw her grandmother killed in a cemetery.
The Coast Guard and good Samaritan boaters rescued 11 people from the water after their boat capsized near Pensacola Beach Saturday.
A teenager from Florida was bitten by two snakes while mowing a lawn near Jacksonville this week.
Scarlett Johansson has pulled out of the film "Rub & Tug" after her plans to portray a transgender man prompted a backlash.
An Oregon woman who disappeared a week ago was found alive at the bottom of an oceanside cliff in Big Sur, California, where she survived in the wreckage of her SUV
Grand Bay Fire said a pedestrian was struck on I-10 westbound just west of the March Road overpass.
A Facebook post from Fort Morgan shares a a photo of a dead sea turtle on the beach at the surf's edge, with a red canvas-and-metal folded beach chair wrapped around its neck.
The 17-month-old boy left in a car in south Florida for about eight hours died after one of his parents parked the car and went to work.
Inside the box, she said she found indecent photos of herself and other children.
