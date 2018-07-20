Paralyzed Fairhope man gets life-changing gift to stand again

A South Carolina dentist has officially won the Drake-inspired "In My Feelings" challenge and the ladies of the internet are letting it be known that they must go to the dentist immediately.
A South Carolina dentist has officially won the Drake-inspired "In My Feelings" challenge and the ladies of the internet are letting it be known that they must go to the dentist immediately.
The Mobile Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating 24-year-old Danniella Vian.
The Mobile Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating 24-year-old Danniella Vian.
Police said the argument began after a woman parked in an accessible parking space, even though she doesn't use a wheelchair.
Police said the argument began after a woman parked in an accessible parking space, even though she doesn't use a wheelchair.
The sinking of a duck boat near Branson, , took the lives of 17 people, including nine members of one family.
The sinking of a duck boat near Branson, , took the lives of 17 people, including nine members of one family.
A cardiologist who treated former President George H.W. Bush was killed Friday morning in a bicycle-to-bicycle drive-by shooting near Texas Medical Center in Houston, authorities said.
A cardiologist who treated former President George H.W. Bush was killed Friday morning in a bicycle-to-bicycle drive-by shooting near Texas Medical Center in Houston, authorities said.
Video from a Georgia restaurant shows a man reach out and touch the backside of a female server, who quickly takes him down.
Video from a Georgia restaurant shows a man reach out and touch the backside of a female server, who quickly takes him down.
A 22-year-old woman is in serious condition after she was struck by lightning overnight Thursday at the Country Thunder Music Festival in Twin Lakes, Wisconsin.
A 22-year-old woman is in serious condition after she was struck by lightning overnight Thursday at the Country Thunder Music Festival in Twin Lakes, Wisconsin.
Henry Mullen, III isn't sitting anymore and has new look at life. He's able to stand on his own since he was left paralyzed in an accident from 2014.
Henry Mullen, III isn't sitting anymore and has new look at life. He's able to stand on his own since he was left paralyzed in an accident from 2014.
Detectives seized more than 100 pounds of marijuana as well as marijuana-laced gummies and cookies and half a dozen guns.
Detectives seized more than 100 pounds of marijuana as well as marijuana-laced gummies and cookies and half a dozen guns.
A Hinds County K-9 officer died of a heat stroke inside a deputy car. Hinds County Sheriff is now taking safety precautions to protect his team of Drug and Bomb Detection K9’s
A Hinds County K-9 officer died of a heat stroke inside a deputy car. Hinds County Sheriff is now taking safety precautions to protect his team of Drug and Bomb Detection K9’s