Man jumps off Bayway to rescue dog

A 12 and a half foot alligator was killed after wildlife crews said it was a danger to the public.
Both people who died following a boating crash near the Causeway Sunday, July 22, have been identified.
A man jumped off the Bayway Sunday to rescue his dog who had jumped off the bridge minutes earlier.
One person is dead and two others seriously hurt after a boating accident near the Causeway.
The Spanish Fort Sports Association said the soccer season planned for this fall has been postponed.
The scorching heat wasn't enough to keep shoppers at home for Alabama's 13th annual sales tax holiday.
Here is a listing of back-to-school events happening in the next few weeks in Mobile and Baldwin counties.
The Alabama Department of Public Health has issued a public swimming advisory for the waters of Mobile Bay at Volanta Avenue and the public beach in Fairhope.
Police arrested an accused armed robber, who they said threatened an innocent woman with a gun, but only after apologizing first.
Both Underwood and Elliott know there is still that challenge ahead with the election and a county budget that must be balanced.
The City of Mobile is giving residents a chance to get rid of old tires.
A Mobile woman wants answers after the car sitting in her driveway was damaged by an apparent shotgun blast.
Walk On's, a restaurant chain co-owned by New Orleans Saints star QB Drew Brees, is now open in Mobile.
A man jumped off the Bayway Sunday to rescue his dog who had jumped off the bridge minutes earlier.
Police are investigating a shooting that occurred in the 500 block of East Felhorn Road Sunday morning.
A woman escaped serious injury after her vehicle collided with a train Sunday afternoon.
The scorching heat wasn't enough to keep shoppers at home for Alabama's 13th annual sales tax holiday.
Here is a listing of back-to-school events happening in the next few weeks in Mobile and Baldwin counties.
The City of Prichard and Prichard Water Works and Sewer are continuing their 21 day plan to test every fire hydrant in the city. Representatives from both sides were out today. They tested 34 hydrants today and they say all of them worked.
Duck boats are known for their unique ability to go from land to water, but the fun touring experience, on rare occasions, has turned deadly.
