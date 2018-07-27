Sheriff: 12 campers given Melatonin pills at Camp Beckwith without parents' consent

Orange Beach restaurant owner works to scrap straws at restaurant by 2020.
Since FOX10 News Investigates broke the story on Wednesday that some children were given sleeping pills at Camp Beckwith without parents' consent, Baldwin County Sheriff Huey "Hoss" Mack told FOX10 News several more families have come forward about their children also being given the pills during the same camp session.
Loxley city officials said they’ve met with Corrections authorities in the past about the number of escapes, but said it doesn’t appear anything has been done to make changes.
The Baldwin County man who killed and dismembered his stepfather has been sentenced to life in prison.
Following our investigation of Beckwith Camp giving children sleeping aids, FOX10 News decided to speak to a local pediatrician about the effects of melatonin on children
Like many mothers who have contacted FOX10 News Investigates over the last few days, Liz Wilson, of Mobile, was shocked and upset when her daughter came home from Camp Beckwith last week telling her other girls in her cabin were given pills to help them sleep.
The school year will start with 67 portable classrooms throughout the system, but once ongoing additions are complete that number is expected to drop to 46.
As Baldwin County continues to grow, more help is in demand. Spanish Fort Fire-Rescue is just one department on the Eastern shore that could use some. There's more people which means more emergencies and that means they need more help. There's a great need in Spanish Fort.
Kingery, 37, escaped from Loxley Work Release Center at about 6:25 am Monday, July 23, officials said.
State Representative Randy Davis of Daphne was indicted Wednesday.
Federal officials in Montgomery said the indictment charges Davis and two other men with conspiracy to commit bribery related to federal programs.
The challenge consists of someone either drinking boiling water through a straw or having the water poured on them.
Pensacola Police arrested a Perdido Key man and charged him with killing 25-year-old Cassandra Robinson.
When police arrived at the home, they found the woman in her bed, with ice packs around her body, which was beaten from head to toe, authorities said.
A survey team called police after finding what could be human remains in a wooded area off Dickens Ferry Road near the Cobblestone Subdivision.
The service is being held at Medal of Honor Park for 24 year old Danniella Vian, who was last seen July 17
A Gulfport man is facing charges after his two-month-old son had to be airlifted to a children's hospital for treatment.
The in-store offer is available on Sunday, July 29 while supplies last.
A Mobile Neighborhood on alert after reports of a pack of wild dogs killing cats. One of those attacks caught by a business security camera. We have the video, and we want to add this warning: it is very disturbing, and may not be suitable for all of you watching.
The initial case of Vibrio in 2018 has been reported to the Mobile County Health Department.
