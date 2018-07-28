A family in need after a house fire

Birthday's are special, but when you turn 100 years old, it's really a celebration! At least if you're Mrs. Genevieve Miller Hubbard. She celebrated a century on this earth with her friends and family at the Heron Lakes Country Club. It was hosted by Yorktown Missionary Baptist Church where she has been a member for over 50 years. Hubbard was a school teacher for over 30 years in the mobile county school district. Her daughters said until this year, she was still doi...
A family new to Chickasaw is forced to move again after a house fire destroyed their home.
Mobile Police are searching for two people in a wooded area in West Mobile.
To get kids ready for the new year, a back to school bash was held in Prichard Saturday afternoon.
Hundreds of local athletes competed over two days in the Mobile County Aquatic League City Championship.
The Mobile County Sheriff's Office needs you to help them identify a woman who passed counterfeit money at a fast food restaurant.
The service is being held at Medal of Honor Park for 24 year old Danniella Vian, who was last seen July 17
A survey team called police after finding what could be human remains in a wooded area off Dickens Ferry Road near the Cobblestone Subdivision.
Using technology to grow plants that otherwise would have no chance of growing on the Gulf Coast...
Hillsdale residents attended a meeting Thursday night at Smith Memorial AME Church to hear from South Alabama officials about their plans to build a new stadium.
Since FOX10 News Investigates broke the story on Wednesday that some children were given sleeping pills at Camp Beckwith without parents' consent, Baldwin County Sheriff Huey "Hoss" Mack told FOX10 News several more families have come forward about their children also being given the pills during the same camp session.
The New Orleans Police Department is on the scene of a shooting on Claiborne Avenue that has left three people dead and seven others injured.
Mobile Police are searching for two people in a wooded area in West Mobile.
Two armed individuals walked up to a crowd gathered Saturday evening outside a strip mall in New Orleans and opened fire, killing three people and wounding seven more, the police chief said.
The Mobile County Sheriff's Office needs you to help them identify a woman who passed counterfeit money at a fast food restaurant.
The challenge consists of someone either drinking boiling water through a straw or having the water poured on them.
A family new to Chickasaw is forced to move again after a house fire destroyed their home.
Police were trying to determine a motive Saturday after they said a man fatally shot four family members at two locations, including his father and stepmother inside a Texas nursing home before killing himself there too.
Orange Beach restaurant owner works to scrap straws at restaurant by 2020.
