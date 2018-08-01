Gulf Shores fire chief welcomes 3 grandkids in 1 day

A high-speed chase ends with the suspect jumping to his death from the General W.K. Wilson Bridge on Interstate 65.
A man whose car was stolen by an escaped prisoner from the Loxley Work Release Center last week now finds himself without his car or his tools to make a living.
With 365 days in a year, it is fairly safe to assume that two sisters would not give birth on the same day. But it happened, and now a Baldwin County fire chief has three new grandkids to juggle.
The case of children allegedly being given Melatonin pills at Camp Beckwith may or may not be sent to a grand jury.
The City of Fairhope is cracking down on temporary signs illegally placed on public property. One city councilmen saying it could hurt the city’s reputation. Mayor Karin Wilson says the city is taking this very seriously.
Several days after parents first filed reports with the Baldwin County Sheriff's Office claiming Camp Beckwith staff gave children 5 mg pills at bedtime without their explicit consent, the camp's executive director has broken her silence about the allegations.
Police in Foley identified and arrested a man accused of robbing a convenience store Saturday morning.
Foley Police are asking for your help in identifying a man wanted for questioning about a robbery.
Orange Beach restaurant owner works to scrap straws at restaurant by 2020.
Since FOX10 News Investigates broke the story on Wednesday that some children were given sleeping pills at Camp Beckwith without parents' consent, Baldwin County Sheriff Huey "Hoss" Mack told FOX10 News several more families have come forward about their children also being given the pills during the same camp session.
With 365 days in a year, it is fairly safe to assume that two sisters would not give birth on the same day. But it happened, and now a Baldwin County fire chief has three new grandkids to juggle.
A week after being admitted to the hospital, the 48-year-old lost his legs.
It happened at the Chevron gas station on Sage Avenue at Emogene Street.
Parents of two 17-year-old students at Davidson High School have each filed $12 million claims against the Mobile County Board of Education and coaches at Davidson, according to a news release from lawyers representing the families.
As a teacher, he never earned more than $50,000, but now he’s making more than $100,000.
A homeless man got hired after he was videotaped getting a shave from a police officer before his job interview.
Police say a pediatrician has molested more than 2 dozen children.
A New York man remains behind bars accused of -- get this --- stealing from a dying man. Steven Kroll is charged with 11 counts of credit card fraud and had been on the run for more than six months.
Surveillance video can tell us a lot about the crime and the suspect. As our Lee Peck reports -- that's the case in this latest "Caught In The Act." It's another burglary -- this time at a home off Three Notch and Sollie Road.
