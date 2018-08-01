Gulf Shores fire chief welcomes 3 grandkids in 1 day

With 365 days in a year, it is fairly safe to assume that two sisters would not give birth on the same day. But it happened, and now a Baldwin County fire chief has three new grandkids to juggle.

Hartly Brokenshaw, the Gulf Shores fire chief, welcomed not one, not two, but three grandchildren in one day.

“It was the best present anyone could have given both of us,” said Suzanne Brokenshaw.

The Brokenshaw’s have three new reasons to smile.

“I kept teasing my daughters," she said. "I said. 'Now girls, now as it gets closer and y'all are going to the doctor on the same day, but different doctors, same office, you know it would not hurt our feelings if we could just do this all at the same time.”

That wish came true. Last Friday, while they were at the hospital for one daughter’s birth their other one went into labor too.

“I think they were as happy that it was happening as we were," Hartly Brokenshaw said. "I mean, they were tickled to death that it happened on the same day for both of them because they’ve really been close their entire lives.”

For Jillie Prater, July 27, was just another day of the week. Now she and her sister, Victoria Roberson, will never forget it.

“My sister and I were like FaceTimeing like she’s in her recovery room, and I’m in my labor and delivery room and we’re FaceTiming back and forth,” she said. “The nurses were just so excited that sisters were going to have babies on the same day.“

Two births nine months in the making, bring two sisters even closer together.

“To have them the same day it’s like crazy, but at the same time like it doesn’t surprise me, I feel like that’s how the whole thing went for us,” Prater said. “Full of surprises I guess.”

Prater was expecting two boys, but when she gave birth, one of the boys turned out to be a girl.

