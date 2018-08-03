Lawsuit filed in alleged Davidson hazing incidents

Family members involved in a lawsuit against the Mobile County Public School System spoke about the matter in front of the U.S. federal courthouse in Mobile today.

The lawsuit was prompted by alleged hazing at Davidson High School, they said.

The parents of two boys say their overall goal is to hold everyone involved accountable.

Kennesha and Colby Quinnie, the parents of 17-year-old Jeremiah Chatman, and and Stacy Terry, who is the mother of Gary Trey Shondetts, delivered their claims to the Mobile County Board of Education's central office earlier this week.

The claim is against the board of education, retired superintendent Martha Peek, retired principal Lewis Copeland, Davidson head football coach Fred Riley and other coaches at the school.

One of the $12 million dollar claims alleges a video recording from March 29 at Davidson shows at least five students jumping on top of and beating their son. The lawsuit also claims Shondetts was beaten during the 2016-2017 school year.

The parents of 14-year-old Rodney Kim Jr. already are pursuing a similar claim. Their son was a freshman football player at Davidson in the spring when he was allegedly attacked by fellow players in the locker room, leaving him with a broken arm. That attack was recorded on cellphone video.

