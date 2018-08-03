"I wasn't there in time and we lost both of them": Family recalls rescue attempt on Dauphin Island

Danny and Lee. The two men who were killed after they were caught in a rip current. (Family photo)

New information on the two people who drowned in rip currents on Dauphin Island.

The two were part of a group that came here from Taiwan for vacation and to learn about American culture.

The bodies of a 17-year-old boy and 47-year-old man were recovered near central beach on Dauphin Island Thursday and Friday morning.

One man described how he desperately tried to help them.

Coast Guard crews joined with local rescue teams searching for the two Thursday after they ran into trouble in rough waters.

Both had taken American names, the 17-year-old Danny and 47-year-old Lee.

Phillip Medley is married to Danny's aunt.

He said, "I had tried to swim out to get them, but I wasn't there in time and we lost both of them."

Medley described how the two were swept off a sandbar.

He said he tried to rescue them with the only things he could find: a boogie board and noodle.

Medley said, "And I got about chest high water and I had the sight of one and I started going for him. It was about 30 feet away and a wave came in. I came up from the other side of the wave and he was gone. And I saw the 17-year-old still there, and I tried to make it over to him about 50 feet, they were about 50 feet apart, and I didn't make it. Maybe 15 feet, and I just saw him go under."

Now the family is trying to get help with funeral expenses.

Chaplain Tony Dickey said, "The expense of just getting the mom over here to see her son and identify the body is going to be enormous".

A "Go Fund Me" site has been set up under the name Dauphin Island Drownings and, of a $10,000 goal, its already raised more than $3800 as of Friday night.

