"I wasn't there in time and we lost both of them": Family recalls rescue attempt on Dauphin Island

The bodies of a 17 year old boy and 47 year old man were recovered near central beach on Dauphin Island Thursday and Friday morning.
Two career criminals from Mobile are in a very familiar place, a jail cell. Not at Metro though, they're in the Santa Rosa County Jail.
Musician Drake is showing love to local NBA superstar Demarcus Cousins and his alma mater LeFlore High School.
In the wake of what local parents are calling "hazing attacks", the Mobile County Public School System re-issued athletic supervision rules.
Family members involved in a lawsuit against the Mobile County Public School System spoke about the matter in front of the U.S. federal courthouse in Mobile today.
After Thursday's drownings, the conversation among Dauphin Island officials has been about getting some sort of beach warning system.
Mobile Police released new pictures of the man who shot three people at a gas station Tuesday night.
Governor Kay Ivey announced Friday the 200 schools selected as official Alabama Bicentennial Schools.
JaQuarrius La'Kendell Nodd, 18, was arrested and charged with murder. Police said Nodd admitted to detectives that he fired the deadly shot.
The free community day will feature a school supplies giveaway, live performers, food and much more.
Parents are being warned about a disturbing suicide “game” spreading on WhatsApp.
A four-person police department quit with no notice
"All of us have a fundamental moral responsibility to stop when involved in a crash."
A small plane crashed Saturday morning in the Bon Secour area in south Baldwin County, killing two people who were aboard.
A thief broke into a truck and then drove off with it in broad daylight in Downtown Mobile and it was all caught on camera.
Dauphin Island Mayor Jeff Collier confirmed for FOX10 News that the body of the second missing swimmer was found Friday morning.
Mobile Police released new pictures of the man who shot three people at a gas station Tuesday night.
A young girl died after her mother threw her into a river, police said.
Orange Beach Police arrested a man for making up a story about an alligator attack.
