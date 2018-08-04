Small plane crashes in Baldwin County, killing 2 - FOX10 News | WALA

Small plane crashes in Baldwin County, killing 2

Posted: Updated:
By Charles Sullivan
Connect
By Mike Brantley, Digital Content Producer
Connect
By Tyler Fingert, FOX10 News Reporter
Connect
Investigators are on scene in Baldwin County where a single-engine plane went down, killing two people. (Photo: Daeshen Smith, FOX10 News) Investigators are on scene in Baldwin County where a single-engine plane went down, killing two people. (Photo: Daeshen Smith, FOX10 News)
First responders are on the scene of a deadly plane crash in Baldwin County. (Photo: Daeshen Smith, FOX10 News) First responders are on the scene of a deadly plane crash in Baldwin County. (Photo: Daeshen Smith, FOX10 News)
Foley Fire Department on scene on plane crash (Photo: Daeshen Smith, FOX10 News) Foley Fire Department on scene on plane crash (Photo: Daeshen Smith, FOX10 News)
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL (WALA) -

A small plane crashed Saturday morning in the Bon Secour area in south Baldwin County, killing two people who were aboard.

According to Baldwin County Sheriff's Office, the aircraft went down in a sod field near Craft Farms Road west of County Road 65.

Sheriff Hoss Mack said the Baldwin County 911 Operations Center received a report of a plane possibly crashing in the Bon Secour area at about 10:15 a.m. The Foley Fire Department and the Foley Police Department arrived on scene to find a single-engine aircraft down in the sod field.

The Sheriff's Office also responded to the scene.

"Further investigation revealed two individuals still in the aircraft," Mack said. "Both individuals were pronounced dead at the scene. Their names are not being released at this time pending notification of next of kin."

Mack said the accident was witnessed and that it appeared the plane was attempting to pick up an advertisement banner and got into distress and crashed almost immediately.

A former pilot who flew these types of banner planes said the job is not horribly unsafe.

"It's not inherently dangerous for the amount of banners that are out there," said Ron Nelson. "Banner planes that are flying, there's only a handful of accidents that I do know of."

The banner is normally picked up using a hook coming out from the back of the plane. It then grabs onto a rope attached to the banner. Nelson said while he knows of cases where issues do come up, some of them hitting close to home. At this point, it is unclear what happened on Saturday.

"I've lost a few friends inflight doing it," he said. "I've lost a brother picking up a banner, he caught it in the main gear. It threw the center of gravity off, it happens."

The Federal Aviation Administration on Saturday afternoon said the plane is an 8GCBC Scout aircraft that crashed in a field and caught fire after departing a private grass strip near the Foley Municipal Airport.

The crash is being investigated by the Baldwin County Sheriffs Office, the Baldwin County Coroner's Office, the FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board, the sheriff said.

All content © 2018, WALA; Mobile, AL. (A Meredith Corporation Station). All Rights Reserved. 

  • Baldwin CountyMore>>

  • Baldwin County plane crash victims identified

    Baldwin County plane crash victims identified

    Sunday, August 5 2018 2:26 PM EDT2018-08-05 18:26:43 GMT
    First responders are on the scene of a deadly plane crash in Baldwin County. (Photos: Daeshen Smith, FOX10 News)First responders are on the scene of a deadly plane crash in Baldwin County. (Photos: Daeshen Smith, FOX10 News)
    First responders are on the scene of a deadly plane crash in Baldwin County. (Photos: Daeshen Smith, FOX10 News)First responders are on the scene of a deadly plane crash in Baldwin County. (Photos: Daeshen Smith, FOX10 News)

    Officials with the Baldwin County Sheriff's office have released the names of the two men who were killed in a plane crash near Foley. 

    Officials with the Baldwin County Sheriff's office have released the names of the two men who were killed in a plane crash near Foley. 

  • Small plane crashes in Baldwin County, killing 2

    Small plane crashes in Baldwin County, killing 2

    Saturday, August 4 2018 10:36 PM EDT2018-08-05 02:36:49 GMT
    Investigators are on scene in Baldwin County where a single-engine plane went down, killing two people. (Photo: Daeshen Smith, FOX10 News)Investigators are on scene in Baldwin County where a single-engine plane went down, killing two people. (Photo: Daeshen Smith, FOX10 News)

    A small plane crashed Saturday morning in the Bon Secour area in south Baldwin County, killing two people who were aboard.

    A small plane crashed Saturday morning in the Bon Secour area in south Baldwin County, killing two people who were aboard.

  • Career criminals from Mobile arrested in Florida

    Career criminals from Mobile arrested in Florida

    Friday, August 3 2018 11:52 PM EDT2018-08-04 03:52:13 GMT

    Two career criminals from Mobile are in a very familiar place, a jail cell. Not at Metro though, they're in the Santa Rosa County Jail. 

    Two career criminals from Mobile are in a very familiar place, a jail cell. Not at Metro though, they're in the Santa Rosa County Jail. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly
FOX10TV.com

News

Weather

Live Streaming Video

About FOX10

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, WALA; Mobile, AL. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.