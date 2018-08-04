Small plane crashes in Baldwin County, killing 2

Officials with the Baldwin County Sheriff's office have released the names of the two men who were killed in a plane crash near Foley.
A small plane crashed Saturday morning in the Bon Secour area in south Baldwin County, killing two people who were aboard.
Two career criminals from Mobile are in a very familiar place, a jail cell. Not at Metro though, they're in the Santa Rosa County Jail.
Orange Beach Police arrested a man for making up a story about an alligator attack.
Governor Kay Ivey announced Friday the 200 schools selected as official Alabama Bicentennial Schools.
The state health department has issued a public swimming advisory for the waters of Mobile Bay at Volanta Avenue and the public beach in Fairhope.
State corrections officials say the Loxley Community Work Center is operating at less than half staff, and one resident said she watched three detainees get out through a hole in the fence.
Fairhope's chief of police suddenly announced his retirement Thursday, August 2.
FOX10 News has been taking a closer look at the situation since one of the escapees stole a car and made it to Birmingham before he wrecked it and was apprehended.
Sales were great until police received a few phones calls from a few neighbors.
In the U.S., it can be purchased online, even though the US Food and Drug Administration has not approved its use.
Parents are being warned about a disturbing suicide “game” spreading on WhatsApp.
The protest was organized to speak out on behalf of a woman who said she was asked by security to leave the Shoppes at Bel Air because she was wearing short shorts and a crop top.
The bodies of a 17 year old boy and 47 year old man were recovered near central beach on Dauphin Island Thursday and Friday morning.
That's trillion with a "T."
Jean Pierre Ndosska, 62, is accused of stabbing his two children to death: a 1-year-old girl and an 8-year-old boy.
A Georgia father has been charged with second-degree homicide by vehicle.
