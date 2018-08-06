Groom saves drowning man during wedding pictures

The Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources has announced August dates for managed shark fishing at the Gulf State Park Saltwater Fishing Pier.
The Alabama Department of Public Health on Tuesday morning lifted its swimming advisories for Mobile Bay waters at the Fairhope Public Beach and Volanta Avenue.
An interesting story out of orange beach. A couple's wedding day turned heroic. While taking wedding pictures, the groom ran out into the Gulf to save a drowning swimmer. One couple's wedding turned out to be the perfect storm.
Several communities will celebrate National Night Out Tuesday night some free kid-friendly events.
A 2-year-old hunting dog died after he was dragged behind a pickup truck.
A pregnant woman and her unborn child died in a head-on collision in Foley. Police at the scene reported smelling alcohol on the woman who was driving the wrong way on the Foley Beach Express.
A small plane attempting to tow a large advertising banner spiraled to the ground, crashed, and erupted into flames around 8:20 a.m. Saturday morning, according to Peter Knudson with the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB).
The Alabama Department of Transportation started work Monday on a four-mile section of Highway 181.
A man died Sunday in Orange Beach while he was swimming near Perdido Pass.
Everybody has something they are scared of, whether that is spiders, snakes, or something else. A Baldwin County Sheriff’s deputy is not the biggest fan of roller coasters, but he faced that fear head on this weekend for a good cause.
Two big drug arrests in Baldwin County get lots of potentially deadly narcotics off the streets and lead to five arrests.
A New Jersey woman picked up the tab for country music star Keith Urban.
A woman was killed after she was ejected from her vehicle when it crashed on I-65 northbound Tuesday around noon.
The West Hollywood City Council passed a resolution Monday night urging the removal of President Trump’s Walk of Fame star.
After being turned away at a nail salon, a disabled Mid-Michigan woman received a little pampering.
An Indiana father refused to call 911 while his young son died of a massive drug overdose, police said.
Other teams, like the Indianapolis Colts and the Baltimore Ravens, have stuntmen, USA Today reported, but Peron and Jinnies will be dancing alongside their female teammates and doing the same moves.
