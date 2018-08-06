Groom saves drowning man during wedding pictures - FOX10 News | WALA

Groom saves drowning man during wedding pictures

Posted: Updated:
ORANGE BEACH, AL (WALA) -

An interesting story out of Orange Beach. A couple's wedding day turned heroic.

While taking wedding pictures, the groom ran out into the Gulf to save a drowning swimmer.

"We planned it in a week," said Cindy Edwards, the bride.

These weren't your average nuptials. Just after the ceremony while taking pictures, things got scary.

"A lady had come up to us and said that guy is out there struggling. He can't get back, he's having a hard time," she said.

Remembering her new husband is a former lifeguard and a coast guardsman, Cindy told him he had to go.

"She said don't worry about your pants, just go. See you've got to listen to your wife because otherwise, you're in trouble," said Zac Edwards, the groom.

There were red flags up but some people didn't heed the warning. First responders on duty were away saving someone else. So Zac swam out into the gulf.

"And he goes to start taking his shirt off and he went off to take off his bottoms and I was like 'you don't have time' the guy kept drifting further and further out and he was struggling," she said.

For a moment, they say, Edwards and the young man were stuck.

"It's scary. You don't wanna lose a loved one, unfortunately, living here, we hear about it way too often. Just be mindful of those flags and knowing to be cautious," Cindy added.

 First responders showed up shortly after and brought them both to safety. Zac says all he could think about was his bride.

"It beat us up pretty hard getting in and we pulled up on the beach everybody grabs him. I got up and she's running out in her wedding dress. I'm bleeding from the nose and trying to tell her get away because I know how important that dress was and I didn't want to ruin that," he said.

It's an unusual wedding story, you can certainly tell that by the pictures, a day they wouldn't trade for the world.

"It's a story to tell. I told her. The grandkids are going to have a story to tell. It was a perfect day. Beautiful wedding," he explained.

In fact, the new Mrs. Edwards says she got a package deal.

"Hero and hubby in the same day," she said. 

"She's my hero every day," Zac added.

The Edwards say they spoke to the family of the young man from Mississippi. He's doing fine, a little sore but back to work and started his first day of senior year today.

All content © 2018, WALA; Mobile, AL. (A Meredith Corporation Station). All Rights Reserved.

  • Baldwin CountyMore>>

  • August Gulf pier shark fishing dates announced

    August Gulf pier shark fishing dates announced

    Tuesday, August 7 2018 10:14 AM EDT2018-08-07 14:14:35 GMT
    This spinner shark was caught during a previous shark-fishing event. (Photo by David Rainer)This spinner shark was caught during a previous shark-fishing event. (Photo by David Rainer)
    This spinner shark was caught during a previous shark-fishing event. (Photo by David Rainer)This spinner shark was caught during a previous shark-fishing event. (Photo by David Rainer)

    The Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources has announced August dates for managed shark fishing at the Gulf State Park Saltwater Fishing Pier.

    The Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources has announced August dates for managed shark fishing at the Gulf State Park Saltwater Fishing Pier.

  • Swimming advisories lifted for Fairhope beach, Volanta Avenue

    Swimming advisories lifted for Fairhope beach, Volanta Avenue

    Tuesday, August 7 2018 9:55 AM EDT2018-08-07 13:55:45 GMT
    Fairhope Beach (file, FOX10 News)Fairhope Beach (file, FOX10 News)
    Fairhope Beach (file, FOX10 News)Fairhope Beach (file, FOX10 News)

    The Alabama Department of Public Health on Tuesday morning lifted its swimming advisories for Mobile Bay waters at the Fairhope Public Beach and Volanta Avenue.

    The Alabama Department of Public Health on Tuesday morning lifted its swimming advisories for Mobile Bay waters at the Fairhope Public Beach and Volanta Avenue.

  • Groom saves drowning man during wedding pictures

    Groom saves drowning man during wedding pictures

    Tuesday, August 7 2018 8:20 AM EDT2018-08-07 12:20:31 GMT

    An interesting story out of orange beach. A couple's wedding day turned heroic. While taking wedding pictures, the groom ran out into the Gulf to save a drowning swimmer. One couple's wedding turned out to be the perfect storm.

    An interesting story out of orange beach. A couple's wedding day turned heroic. While taking wedding pictures, the groom ran out into the Gulf to save a drowning swimmer. One couple's wedding turned out to be the perfect storm.

    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Groom saves drowning man during wedding pictures

    Groom saves drowning man during wedding pictures

    Tuesday, August 7 2018 8:20 AM EDT2018-08-07 12:20:31 GMT

    An interesting story out of orange beach. A couple's wedding day turned heroic. While taking wedding pictures, the groom ran out into the Gulf to save a drowning swimmer. One couple's wedding turned out to be the perfect storm.

    An interesting story out of orange beach. A couple's wedding day turned heroic. While taking wedding pictures, the groom ran out into the Gulf to save a drowning swimmer. One couple's wedding turned out to be the perfect storm.

  • Big drug busts in Baldwin get potentially deadly drugs off streets

    Big drug busts in Baldwin get potentially deadly drugs off streets

    Monday, August 6 2018 11:17 PM EDT2018-08-07 03:17:28 GMT
    Top: Roosevelt Mines, Kirby Reddick, Bottom: Jesse Brown, Brian Pendleton, Stephanie Brown. Source: Baldwin County Sheriff's OfficeTop: Roosevelt Mines, Kirby Reddick, Bottom: Jesse Brown, Brian Pendleton, Stephanie Brown. Source: Baldwin County Sheriff's Office
    Top: Roosevelt Mines, Kirby Reddick, Bottom: Jesse Brown, Brian Pendleton, Stephanie Brown. Source: Baldwin County Sheriff's OfficeTop: Roosevelt Mines, Kirby Reddick, Bottom: Jesse Brown, Brian Pendleton, Stephanie Brown. Source: Baldwin County Sheriff's Office

    Two big drug arrests in Baldwin County get lots of potentially deadly narcotics off the streets and lead to five arrests. 

    Two big drug arrests in Baldwin County get lots of potentially deadly narcotics off the streets and lead to five arrests. 

  • Woman helps man short on cash, discovers he's Keith Urban

    Woman helps man short on cash, discovers he's Keith Urban

    Tuesday, August 7 2018 8:30 AM EDT2018-08-07 12:30:56 GMT
    (Source: Ruth Reed, KYW/CNN)(Source: Ruth Reed, KYW/CNN)

     A New Jersey woman picked up the tab for country music star Keith Urban.

     A New Jersey woman picked up the tab for country music star Keith Urban.

    •   
Powered by Frankly
FOX10TV.com

News

Weather

Live Streaming Video

About FOX10

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, WALA; Mobile, AL. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.