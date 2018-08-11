Day 3: Coca-Cola strike continues as workers await a deal

The mother, preventing the body from sinking to the ocean floor, has been carrying it and nudging it toward the surface.
The mother, preventing the body from sinking to the ocean floor, has been carrying it and nudging it toward the surface.
A young Foley man lost the love of his life Sunday night, August 5, at the hands of a suspected drunk driver.
A young Foley man lost the love of his life Sunday night, August 5, at the hands of a suspected drunk driver.
Relatives of Richard Russell say they are "stunned and heartbroken" after the airline worker stole a passenger plane Friday from the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport and was killed when he crashed 25 miles away.
Relatives of Richard Russell say they are "stunned and heartbroken" after the airline worker stole a passenger plane Friday from the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport and was killed when he crashed 25 miles away.
For the third straight day, some workers from four Coca-Cola bottling plants are on strike. They walked off the job on Thursday over a contract that would affect their pay and benefits. No deal has been reached yet, but employees involved in this strike are holding out hope that one is close.
For the third straight day, some workers from four Coca-Cola bottling plants are on strike. They walked off the job on Thursday over a contract that would affect their pay and benefits. No deal has been reached yet, but employees involved in this strike are holding out hope that one is close.
A woman was killed after she was ejected from her vehicle when it crashed on I-65 northbound Tuesday around noon.
A woman was killed after she was ejected from her vehicle when it crashed on I-65 northbound Tuesday around noon.
If you like the idea of working for Amazon in your pajamas, you can apply here.
If you like the idea of working for Amazon in your pajamas, you can apply here.
People in the Mobile and Prichard communities gathered tonight to remember 19-year-old Ja'Christopher McCants. The former Blount High School student athlete died in a car crash earlier this week.
People in the Mobile and Prichard communities gathered tonight to remember 19-year-old Ja'Christopher McCants. The former Blount High School student athlete died in a car crash earlier this week.
A man shot a patient to death in her bed at a suburban New York hospital Wednesday and then killed himself, police said.
A man shot a patient to death in her bed at a suburban New York hospital Wednesday and then killed himself, police said.
Police said she poured rubbing alcohol on her two-year-old child.
Police said she poured rubbing alcohol on her two-year-old child.
His mom was shocked, especially since she was never notified by the school about the incident.
His mom was shocked, especially since she was never notified by the school about the incident.