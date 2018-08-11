Day 3: Coca-Cola strike continues as workers await a deal - FOX10 News | WALA

Day 3: Coca-Cola strike continues as workers await a deal

Posted: Updated:
Coca-Cola workers are on strike over wages and benefits (Photo: Asha Staples, Reporter) Coca-Cola workers are on strike over wages and benefits (Photo: Asha Staples, Reporter)
MOBILE COUNTY, AL (WALA) -

For the third straight day, some workers from four Coca-Cola bottling plants are on strike.

They walked off the job on Thursday over a contract that would affect their pay and benefits.

No deal has been reached yet, but employees involved in this strike are holding out hope that one is close.

On the picket line on Saturday, those on strike held firm they want a fair deal and they are poised to wait it out.

They have set up camp at a closed gas station near U.S. 90 and Coca-Cola Road. The union, Teamster Local 991 brought out a grill to keep everyone fed.

“I’ve been cooking for the membership today and we’ll cook for the other locations as well, just to show our support,” said Lavon Lindsey, President of Teamsters Local 991.

Lindsey said the membership wants to wait it out.

“I think the membership is willing to stay until they get a deal they can accept,” he said.

One employee, who did not want to be identified said since the strike began, they have gotten some support from the local community with some people dropping off cases of water to keep them hydrated.

“Every day there has been about 4 or 5 people who’ve bringing cases of water, drinks, they see us and you know trying to support and do what they can to help out,” he said.

Lindsey said benefits and pay are at the center of this strike.

“People make this job their career and what the company’s asking the members to accept is it’s not a career job anymore,” he said.

On Thursday, Coca-Cola United, the organization that owns the bottling plant sent us a statement about the local strikes.

“Our associates are our priority and we'll continue to negotiate in good faith until we can reach an agreement - that's our goal. We're hoping to find a good resolution to this," wrote Linda Sewell, Coca-Cola United’s Director of Communications.

The union president said they have not heard from the company since Wednesday. 

Sewell said in an email Saturday when asked about the progress, "Our discussions with the Teamsters are continuing through the mediator."

All content © 2018, WALA; Mobile, AL. (A Meredith Corporation Station). All Rights Reserved.  

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • 'It's heartbreaking': Killer whale continues carrying dead calf for 'unprecedented' length of mourning

    'It's heartbreaking': Killer whale continues carrying dead calf for 'unprecedented' length of mourning

    Saturday, August 11 2018 10:28 PM EDT2018-08-12 02:28:22 GMT
    This photo shows a generic image of an orca. (Photo: Meredith)This photo shows a generic image of an orca. (Photo: Meredith)
    This photo shows a generic image of an orca. (Photo: Meredith)This photo shows a generic image of an orca. (Photo: Meredith)

    The mother, preventing the body from sinking to the ocean floor, has been carrying it and nudging it toward the surface.

    The mother, preventing the body from sinking to the ocean floor, has been carrying it and nudging it toward the surface.

  • "She was the best person," Foley crash victim grieves over loss of girlfriend and unborn child

    "She was the best person," Foley crash victim grieves over loss of girlfriend and unborn child

    Tuesday, August 7 2018 11:37 PM EDT2018-08-08 03:37:55 GMT
    Alize Marshall, 21, of Foley, and Josie Jones, 20, of Orange Beach were expecting a baby girl when Jones was killed in a suspected DUI crash Sunday, August 5. (Photo: Alize Marshall)Alize Marshall, 21, of Foley, and Josie Jones, 20, of Orange Beach were expecting a baby girl when Jones was killed in a suspected DUI crash Sunday, August 5. (Photo: Alize Marshall)
    Alize Marshall, 21, of Foley, and Josie Jones, 20, of Orange Beach were expecting a baby girl when Jones was killed in a suspected DUI crash Saturday, August 4. (Photo: Alize Marshall)Alize Marshall, 21, of Foley, and Josie Jones, 20, of Orange Beach were expecting a baby girl when Jones was killed in a suspected DUI crash Saturday, August 4. (Photo: Alize Marshall)

    A young Foley man lost the love of his life Sunday night, August 5, at the hands of a suspected drunk driver.

    A young Foley man lost the love of his life Sunday night, August 5, at the hands of a suspected drunk driver.

  • Employee who stole, crashed airplane identified; family devastated

    Employee who stole, crashed airplane identified; family devastated

    Sunday, August 12 2018 8:56 AM EDT2018-08-12 12:56:32 GMT
    Richard Russell was identified as the airline employee who stole, flew and crashed a plane from the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport. (CNN)Richard Russell was identified as the airline employee who stole, flew and crashed a plane from the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport. (CNN)
    Richard Russell was identified as the airline employee who stole, flew and crashed a plane from the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport. (CNN)Richard Russell was identified as the airline employee who stole, flew and crashed a plane from the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport. (CNN)

    Relatives of Richard Russell say they are "stunned and heartbroken" after the airline worker stole a passenger plane Friday from the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport and was killed when he crashed 25 miles away.

    Relatives of Richard Russell say they are "stunned and heartbroken" after the airline worker stole a passenger plane Friday from the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport and was killed when he crashed 25 miles away.

    •   
Powered by Frankly
FOX10TV.com

News

Weather

Live Streaming Video

About FOX10

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, WALA; Mobile, AL. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.