Judge orders city of Mobile to release body camera video of 2016 pepper spray incident at the Loop

Freedom of speech is temporarily a thing of the past at Prichard City Council meetings. For 30 days, the council has suspended public comment. Council members say the suspension will allow them much needed time to do the city's business.
Davidson High School's new interim head coach says his team is ready to play football and they want to put the alleged hazing controversy behind them.
Meredith Corporation, the owner of WALA FOX10 News, has just received word that it has won a lawsuit in pursuit for transparency from the city of Mobile.
On the eve of an expected vote by the Mobile City Council on giving $10 million dollars in city money to help pay for a new stadium for South Alabama, two county commissioners are talking about South's request for $10 million from the county.
In September, Mobile Fire-Rescue will no longer be the primary responder for emergency medical services in the three mile, Mobile Police jurisdiction outside city limits.
The primary provider is going to be Mobile County Emergency Medical Services.
Health officials said the second case of Vibrio vulnificus has been confirmed in Mobile County.
The remains were found at the back of the field near a wooded area.
Saturday night, the Mobile Baybears gave the community a chance to celebrate Jake Peavy, the two time world series champion who got his start in Mobile.
People in the Mobile and Prichard communities gathered tonight to remember 19-year-old Ja'Christopher McCants. The former Blount High School student athlete died in a car crash earlier this week.
A woman was killed after she was ejected from her vehicle when it crashed on I-65 northbound Tuesday around noon.
Last week, several freshmen in Bessemer were set to begin the journey of navigating the new world of high school…or so they thought.
Police believe the 16-year-old suspect is the slain woman's brother and that he had been living with his sister and her husband, a Savannah police officer, Chatham County Police Chief Jeff Hadley told a news conference.
Chris Hardwick returned to hosting "Talking Dead" following allegations from his ex-girlfriend, actress Chloe Dykstra, that he sexually and emotionally abused her.
A body found inside a column of a California grocery store could be the remains of a man who was fleeing from authorities.
A new study suggests a different scenario entirely, and the islanders could have a more complex history than previously believed.
For cat lovers everywhere, it may just be a dream come true.
A 24-year-old Foley woman died in a single-vehicle crash early Tuesday, according to Lt. Byron "Joe" Pigott of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
Meredith Corporation, the owner of WALA FOX10 News, has just received word that it has won a lawsuit in pursuit for transparency from the city of Mobile.
His wife and a child who were in the home survived despite the front part the two-story house being engulfed in flames.
