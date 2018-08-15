Mobile's first set of quintuplets enroll at University of South Alabama

A father who claims he was protecting his daughter when he allegedly beat a man to death is now charged with second-degree murder.
Foley police have confirmed that 57-year-old Debra Estep is in custody and faces a charge of manslaughter following a fatal crash on Sunday, August 5.
The University of South Alabama starts a new semester next Monday. Among its new students are Mobile's first set of quintuplets. The Zimlich five just turned 19 last week. All were home-schooled and while it's only natural for them to be nervous they say doing it together is making it a lot easier.
A Walmart distribution center officially opened its doors this week in Mobile County. State and local leaders are happy about the move the facility will create around 750 jobs and help the Port of Mobile at the same time.
Christopher spent most of the next 48 hours sleeping. That's when his parents knew something was wrong.
Mobile Police released new video of the man who shot three people at a gas station on Tuesday, July 31.
United States Attorney Richard W. Moore of the Southern District of Alabama announces that United States District Court Judge William H. Steele sentenced Matthew Dean Adams of Fairhope on August 14, 2018 to time served since his incarceration on February 22, 2018 for participating in interstate threatening communications.
The suspect is now facing a second-degree homicide charge for that man's death but his fiancee says he was just protecting their daughter.
The company also apologized to her and gave her a full refund.
The Conecuh County Sheriff's Office makes a large drug over the weekend.
