Mobile's first set of quintuplets enroll at University of South Alabama

The University of South Alabama starts a new semester next Monday. Among its new students are Mobile's first set of quintuplets.

The Zimlich five just turned 19 last week. All were home-schooled and while it's only natural for them to be nervous, they say doing it together is making it a lot easier.

"We basically do everything together. So it's really exciting to actually be going to college and doing it together. That's really exciting," said Hallie.

Hallie, Sophia, Isabella, Amelia Rose, and Shipley are now the newest members of the Jag Nation.

"It's definitely unique because I don't think a lot of people can say I'm going to college with four of my siblings at the same time," said Isabella.

Doing things together is nothing new for the quintuplet siblings. If you hang around them long enough -- you'll see they have very different personalities and diverse interests -- all the way to their majors.

Sophia: "I'm going to major in early childhood education."

Hallie: "Photography"

Isabella: "Elementary education."

Amelia Rose: "Music business"

Shipley: "I'm looking to go into exercise science."

As the only boy, Shipley feels special to a certain degree. He just got his pilots license and looks forward to getting more flying time in between classes. The quints will be living at home, not far from South's campus. Shipley will be driving the girls and dropping them off at their classes.

"I love to drive... I'm like my dad in that way. It's definitely going to be the highlight of my day... Taking them to class kind of being the chauffeur," said Shipley.

No objections from the girls -- well almost.

"As long as my brother doesn't pick the music we listen to on the way... Laughs. So please don't pick the music Shipley," said Ameila Rose.

It's a proud moment for their mom Jeannette. She and her husband Mark are both South alums.

"So exciting... And overwhelming. Oh, just so much rolled up into one. I really, really can't wait for them to get started," said Jeannette Zimlich, Mom.

The children's grandfather was a long-time professor at South. After they were born he shared their story with late USA President Emeritus Gordon Moulton, who was so inspired he offered all five of the babies a full tuition scholarship to South Alabama as long as they met the qualifications for admission. It's something Jeannette and Mark kept secret from the quints.

"I didn't want them to think - Oh well we've got this scholarship -- so I wanted everybody to work hard and to do what they were supposed to do for the right reasons, and they did," said Jeannette.

All had academic scholarships on their merit. As they walk the campus, it's hard to believe this is their new home away from home.

"I've thought about it ever sine I was little... It's like oh my gosh... We're actually getting ready to go now... I'm so relieved we're going together," said Sophia.

Together -- they're ready to make new friends and memories -- and wouldn't have it any other way.

They also have two other siblings -- a younger brother, who is a sophomore in high school and older sister, who is also attending South.

