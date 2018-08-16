Mobile Police to begin strict enforcement of open-container ordi - FOX10 News | WALA

Mobile Police to begin strict enforcement of open-container ordinance downtown

Posted: Updated:
By WALA Webstaff
By Toi Thornton
Connect
Officials with the Mobile Police Department say they will strictly enforce the Open-Container Ordinance in the downtown entertainment district.  Photo: MPD Officials with the Mobile Police Department say they will strictly enforce the Open-Container Ordinance in the downtown entertainment district.  Photo: MPD
Map of the Downtown Entertainment District in Mobile Map of the Downtown Entertainment District in Mobile
MOBILE, AL (WALA) -

The Mobile Police Department said officers will begin "strict enforcement" of the open-container ordinance in the Downtown Entertainment District. 

You can take a drink out of an establishment but there are rules you must follow. The consumption of alcohol is permitted outdoors within the in the entertainment district, but with conditions. The law is already in effect, but MPD will be strictly enforcing it next Friday.

In the heart of Downtown Mobile, there's always something to enjoy. For many, grabbing a cold one is a weekly routine. But whatever satisfies your palette, whether it's a cold beer or a glass of a wine, there's something unique about drinking it in the Port City.

"I love the freedom to be able to do that. I don't want to have to rush and finish my drink," said Rachel Simons,a local who frequents downtown Mobile weekly.

Basically, when it's time to jet, you can bring your booze with you, thanks to the open container ordinance. The beverages, however, must be purchased from licensed establishments and in plastic or paper cups bearing the logo of the establishment or the LoDa logo. The city said glasses are allowed on the sidewalk in establishments where food is being served.

"When people leave they just take their beers that they have in our pint glasses or whatever glasses they have, pour it in a logo cup that we have, 16 ounce logo cup and then they can leave and enjoy the entertainment district," said John Serda with Serda Brewing.

Bar owners are all on board with the rules. They say it's beneficial for them as well as patrons and they'll do their part in enforcing it too.

"We get a couple of beers at last call where people can buy beer and then continue their journey downtown to the next bar. So its an opportunity to get a few extra dollars at the end of the night too," said Serda.

"We'll do whatever we have to do to maintain the status quo," added Roy Clark with Haberdasher.

Mobile Police said the rules are designed to make sure people are not bringing their own alcoholic beverages from home.  Open containers are not allowed on the streets and sidewalks after midnight.

All content © 2018, WALA; Mobile, AL. (A Meredith Corporation Station). All Rights Reserved. 

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Photos: Slain Colorado mother painted rosy picture of married life

    Photos: Slain Colorado mother painted rosy picture of married life

    Friday, August 17 2018 9:53 PM EDT2018-08-18 01:53:20 GMT
    Chris Watts is seen pictured with his wife Shanann and his two daughters. Shanann and the girls were found dead, and Chris is under investigation for their murders. He allegedly confessed to killing them. (KMGH, Family Photos)Chris Watts is seen pictured with his wife Shanann and his two daughters. Shanann and the girls were found dead, and Chris is under investigation for their murders. He allegedly confessed to killing them. (KMGH, Family Photos)
    Chris Watts is seen pictured with his wife Shanann and his two daughters. Shanann and the girls were found dead, and Chris is under investigation for their murders. He allegedly confessed to killing them. (KMGH, Family Photos)Chris Watts is seen pictured with his wife Shanann and his two daughters. Shanann and the girls were found dead, and Chris is under investigation for their murders. He allegedly confessed to killing them. (KMGH, Family Photos)

    Police said Shanann Watts was found dead on property owned by Anadarko Petroleum, where her husband, 33-year-old Christopher Watts, worked as an operator.

    Police said Shanann Watts was found dead on property owned by Anadarko Petroleum, where her husband, 33-year-old Christopher Watts, worked as an operator.

  • Officials investigate cause of death for Colorado mom, kids

    Officials investigate cause of death for Colorado mom, kids

    Friday, August 17 2018 2:14 AM EDT2018-08-17 06:14:36 GMT
    Saturday, August 18 2018 3:54 PM EDT2018-08-18 19:54:27 GMT
    (The Colorado Bureau of Investigation via AP). This photo combo of images provided by The Colorado Bureau of Investigation shows, from left, Bella Watts, Celeste Watts and Shanann Watts. The Frederick Police Department said Chris Watts was taken into ...(The Colorado Bureau of Investigation via AP). This photo combo of images provided by The Colorado Bureau of Investigation shows, from left, Bella Watts, Celeste Watts and Shanann Watts. The Frederick Police Department said Chris Watts was taken into ...

    Shanann Watts' Facebook page painted a portrait of a happy married life - of a woman dedicated to her husband and their two young children.

    Shanann Watts' Facebook page painted a portrait of a happy married life - of a woman dedicated to her husband and their two young children.

  • Funeral arrangements announced for Aubreigh Nicholas

    Funeral arrangements announced for Aubreigh Nicholas

    Friday, August 17 2018 11:45 PM EDT2018-08-18 03:45:18 GMT
    Aubreigh NicholasAubreigh Nicholas

    Funeral arrangements for 11-year-old Aubreigh Nicholas have been announced. 

    Funeral arrangements for 11-year-old Aubreigh Nicholas have been announced. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly
FOX10TV.com

News

Weather

Live Streaming Video

About FOX10

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, WALA; Mobile, AL. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.