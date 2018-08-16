Mobile Police to begin strict enforcement of open-container ordinance downtown

Officials with the Mobile Police Department say they will strictly enforce the Open-Container Ordinance in the downtown entertainment district. Photo: MPD

The Mobile Police Department said officers will begin "strict enforcement" of the open-container ordinance in the Downtown Entertainment District.

You can take a drink out of an establishment but there are rules you must follow. The consumption of alcohol is permitted outdoors within the in the entertainment district, but with conditions. The law is already in effect, but MPD will be strictly enforcing it next Friday.

In the heart of Downtown Mobile, there's always something to enjoy. For many, grabbing a cold one is a weekly routine. But whatever satisfies your palette, whether it's a cold beer or a glass of a wine, there's something unique about drinking it in the Port City.

"I love the freedom to be able to do that. I don't want to have to rush and finish my drink," said Rachel Simons,a local who frequents downtown Mobile weekly.

Basically, when it's time to jet, you can bring your booze with you, thanks to the open container ordinance. The beverages, however, must be purchased from licensed establishments and in plastic or paper cups bearing the logo of the establishment or the LoDa logo. The city said glasses are allowed on the sidewalk in establishments where food is being served.

"When people leave they just take their beers that they have in our pint glasses or whatever glasses they have, pour it in a logo cup that we have, 16 ounce logo cup and then they can leave and enjoy the entertainment district," said John Serda with Serda Brewing.

Bar owners are all on board with the rules. They say it's beneficial for them as well as patrons and they'll do their part in enforcing it too.

"We get a couple of beers at last call where people can buy beer and then continue their journey downtown to the next bar. So its an opportunity to get a few extra dollars at the end of the night too," said Serda.

"We'll do whatever we have to do to maintain the status quo," added Roy Clark with Haberdasher.

Mobile Police said the rules are designed to make sure people are not bringing their own alcoholic beverages from home. Open containers are not allowed on the streets and sidewalks after midnight.

