Mobile Police to begin strict enforcement of open-container ordinance downtown

The Mobile Police Department said officers will begin "strict enforcement" of the open-container ordinance in the Downtown Entertainment District.
The Mobile Police Department said officers will begin "strict enforcement" of the open-container ordinance in the Downtown Entertainment District.
Mobile Police said one man was killed and another hurt in a crash on Government Street near Michigan Avenue Thursday night.
Mobile Police said one man was killed and another hurt in a crash on Government Street near Michigan Avenue Thursday night.
A look back at her life: Aubreigh's valiant battle against a brain tumor began 11 months ago and ended Wednesday night.
A look back at her life: Aubreigh's valiant battle against a brain tumor began 11 months ago and ended Wednesday night.
Mobile Police identified a man accused of firing shots at Knollwood Apartments Wednesday evening.
Mobile Police identified a man accused of firing shots at Knollwood Apartments Wednesday evening.
A Mobile man was convicted of manslaughter in connection to the death of a teenager.
A Mobile man was convicted of manslaughter in connection to the death of a teenager.
Aubreigh Nicholas, the Mobile County girl who fought a rare and aggressive brain tumor, died Wednesday at the age of eleven.
Aubreigh Nicholas, the Mobile County girl who fought a rare and aggressive brain tumor, died Wednesday at the age of eleven.
Emergency roadwork in West Mobile will affect traffic over the weekend.
Emergency roadwork in West Mobile will affect traffic over the weekend.
The mayor announced South will withdraw their offer to contribute to the refurbishing of Ladd if the city council doesn't make a decision Tuesday.
The mayor announced South will withdraw their offer to contribute to the refurbishing of Ladd if the city council doesn't make a decision Tuesday.
Mobile Police joining forces with FOX10's Fugitive Files once again to try and put another suspect behind bars.
Mobile Police joining forces with FOX10's Fugitive Files once again to try and put another suspect behind bars.
A man with a rifle firing shots at Knollwood Apartments today. Police say an officer heard it and quickly chased down the suspect. This left residents on edge after some very scary moments.
A man with a rifle firing shots at Knollwood Apartments today. Police say an officer heard it and quickly chased down the suspect. This left residents on edge after some very scary moments.
Police said Shanann Watts was found dead on property owned by Anadarko Petroleum, where her husband, 33-year-old Christopher Watts, worked as an operator.
Police said Shanann Watts was found dead on property owned by Anadarko Petroleum, where her husband, 33-year-old Christopher Watts, worked as an operator.
Shanann Watts' Facebook page painted a portrait of a happy married life - of a woman dedicated to her husband and their two young children.
Shanann Watts' Facebook page painted a portrait of a happy married life - of a woman dedicated to her husband and their two young children.
Funeral arrangements for 11-year-old Aubreigh Nicholas have been announced.
Funeral arrangements for 11-year-old Aubreigh Nicholas have been announced.
Consumer advocacy group Consumer Reports is warning parents to limit some types of baby food after finding "worrisome" levels of toxic chemicals, such as arsenic and lead, in them.
Consumer advocacy group Consumer Reports is warning parents to limit some types of baby food after finding "worrisome" levels of toxic chemicals, such as arsenic and lead, in them.
The school district sent a letter home to parents after the incident, explaining that the problem was that the student was not complying with a "reasonable request."
The school district sent a letter home to parents after the incident, explaining that the problem was that the student was not complying with a "reasonable request."
The University of South Alabama football team has dedicated its 2018 football season to 11-year-old Aubreigh Nicholas.
The University of South Alabama football team has dedicated its 2018 football season to 11-year-old Aubreigh Nicholas.
The bodies of two young girls were submerged in crude oil for four days before authorities discovered them on Thursday.
The bodies of two young girls were submerged in crude oil for four days before authorities discovered them on Thursday.
Mobile Police said one man was killed and another hurt in a crash on Government Street near Michigan Avenue Thursday night.
Mobile Police said one man was killed and another hurt in a crash on Government Street near Michigan Avenue Thursday night.
A boy stood up and repeatedly stabbed a 14-year-old girl during an assembly at an Oklahoma high school on the first day of classes Thursday and she was airlifted to a hospital.
A boy stood up and repeatedly stabbed a 14-year-old girl during an assembly at an Oklahoma high school on the first day of classes Thursday and she was airlifted to a hospital.
(WTOL) - A photo of a newborn baby is going viral for a very special reason. Packer Family Photography, located out of Glendale, Arizona, snapped this picture for a new mother: Packer Family Photography The baby is surrounded by the in vitro fertilization syringes used by her mother. The mother said she had the baby after, "4 years, 7 attempts, 3 miscarriages and 1,616 shots." Many mothers struggle to get pregnant and can related to what this woman went throu...
(WTOL) - A photo of a newborn baby is going viral for a very special reason. Packer Family Photography, located out of Glendale, Arizona, snapped this picture for a new mother: Packer Family Photography The baby is surrounded by the in vitro fertilization syringes used by her mother. The mother said she had the baby after, "4 years, 7 attempts, 3 miscarriages and 1,616 shots." Many mothers struggle to get pregnant and can related to what this woman went throu...