Mobilian honored with street dedication 70 years after his murder

Mobile Police arrested a Daphne man after they caught him in a car with a 14-year-old girl.
Mobile Police arrested a Daphne man after they caught him in a car with a 14-year-old girl.
It's a move toward justice. Mobile city leaders giving Tennessee Street an honorary name after a man murdered in the Jim Crow-Era.
It's a move toward justice. Mobile city leaders giving Tennessee Street an honorary name after a man murdered in the Jim Crow-Era.
The Mobile Police Department said officers will begin "strict enforcement" of the open-container ordinance in the Downtown Entertainment District.
The Mobile Police Department said officers will begin "strict enforcement" of the open-container ordinance in the Downtown Entertainment District.
Mobile Police said one man was killed and another hurt in a crash on Government Street near Michigan Avenue Thursday night.
Mobile Police said one man was killed and another hurt in a crash on Government Street near Michigan Avenue Thursday night.
A look back at her life: Aubreigh's valiant battle against a brain tumor began 11 months ago and ended Wednesday night.
A look back at her life: Aubreigh's valiant battle against a brain tumor began 11 months ago and ended Wednesday night.
Mobile Police identified a man accused of firing shots at Knollwood Apartments Wednesday evening.
Mobile Police identified a man accused of firing shots at Knollwood Apartments Wednesday evening.
A Mobile man was convicted of manslaughter in connection to the death of a teenager.
A Mobile man was convicted of manslaughter in connection to the death of a teenager.
Aubreigh Nicholas, the Mobile County girl who fought a rare and aggressive brain tumor, died Wednesday at the age of eleven.
Aubreigh Nicholas, the Mobile County girl who fought a rare and aggressive brain tumor, died Wednesday at the age of eleven.
Emergency roadwork in West Mobile will affect traffic over the weekend.
Emergency roadwork in West Mobile will affect traffic over the weekend.
The mayor announced South will withdraw their offer to contribute to the refurbishing of Ladd if the city council doesn't make a decision Tuesday.
The mayor announced South will withdraw their offer to contribute to the refurbishing of Ladd if the city council doesn't make a decision Tuesday.
The Mobile Police Department tells FOX10 News a person was shot Saturday night in the 1800 block of Phillips Lane.
The Mobile Police Department tells FOX10 News a person was shot Saturday night in the 1800 block of Phillips Lane.
Chris and Shanann Watts detailed their life on social media. They shared photos of beach vacations to San Diego and screengrabs of lovey-dovey text messages.
Chris and Shanann Watts detailed their life on social media. They shared photos of beach vacations to San Diego and screengrabs of lovey-dovey text messages.
Investigators are currently interviewing the mother. They say it is possible that she could face charges.
Investigators are currently interviewing the mother. They say it is possible that she could face charges.
Police said Shanann Watts was found dead on property owned by Anadarko Petroleum, where her husband, 33-year-old Christopher Watts, worked as an operator.
Police said Shanann Watts was found dead on property owned by Anadarko Petroleum, where her husband, 33-year-old Christopher Watts, worked as an operator.
These results are not good.
These results are not good.
The Mobile Police Department said officers will begin "strict enforcement" of the open-container ordinance in the Downtown Entertainment District.
The Mobile Police Department said officers will begin "strict enforcement" of the open-container ordinance in the Downtown Entertainment District.
After four years of trying, seven attempts, three miscarriages and 1,616 injections, the O'Neills say they are overjoyed to welcome their daughter to their family.
After four years of trying, seven attempts, three miscarriages and 1,616 injections, the O'Neills say they are overjoyed to welcome their daughter to their family.
Mobile Police said one man was killed and another hurt in a crash on Government Street near Michigan Avenue Thursday night.
Mobile Police said one man was killed and another hurt in a crash on Government Street near Michigan Avenue Thursday night.
It's not just audiotapes. Omarosa Manigault Newman has a stash of video, emails, text messages and other documentation supporting the claims in her tell-all book about her time in the Trump White House, a person with direct knowledge of the records told The Associated Press Friday.
It's not just audiotapes. Omarosa Manigault Newman has a stash of video, emails, text messages and other documentation supporting the claims in her tell-all book about her time in the Trump White House, a person with direct knowledge of the records told The Associated Press Friday.
The store will have 50,000 square feet of shopping space under roof and 150 fuel stations, strictly for passenger cars.
The store will have 50,000 square feet of shopping space under roof and 150 fuel stations, strictly for passenger cars.