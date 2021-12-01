2 deputies shot, suspect dead in Wilcox County

WILCOX COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Two Wilcox County sheriff’s deputies have been shot, according to Wilcox County District Attorney Michael Jackson.
While he didn’t have their names, Jackson said the injured law enforcement officers include a deputy and the county’s chief deputy.
The DA said the deputies were responding to a domestic call in the Pine Hill area when a woman ran out the home. A man was following behind her firing shots.
Jackson said one of the deputies was shot in the neck. The other officer’s injuries weren’t clear, but both were airlifted to hospitals.
The suspect, whose name has not yet been released, is dead. The DA was unsure if that was the result of a self-inflicted wound or if the deputies shot him.
