Recipe: Lemon Orzo Soup

Lucy Greer from Greer’s Markets has the perfect soup recipe for the cooler temps!

INGREDIENTS:

1 medium onion, finely chopped

1 tbsp. olive oil

1/2 tsp. kosher salt

1/4 tsp. black pepper

1/4 tsp. garlic powder

1/4 tsp. dried oregano

6 cups chicken broth

1/2 cup dried orzo

2 large eggs

4 tbsp. fresh lemon juice

2 chicken breasts, cooked and shredded

STEPS:

Heat olive oil in a soup pot over medium heat. Add onion, kosher salt, black pepper, garlic powder and dried oregano. Cook for 10 minutes until onions are soft.

Add chicken broth and dried orzo. Bring to a boil then reduce heat and simmer for 10 minutes. Add cooked and shredded chicken to the soup.

In a separate bowl whisk together eggs and lemon juice. Slowly whisk in 1/4 cup of hot broth into the egg mixture.

Slowly stir the egg mixture back into the simmering soup. Cook for 2 minutes until soup thickens slightly and is heated through.

MORE INFO:

Greer’s Markets and Catering (multiple locations)

www.greers.com

Catering inquiries: 251.380.7781

Email: catering@greers.com

*Greer’s now offers online ordering with free store pickup at several of its markets!

*Greer’s also offers grocery delivery online through Instacart

