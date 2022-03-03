The Aldi in Tillman’s Corner is officially open!

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The ALDI grocery store is finally open in Tillman’s Corner, making it the first store of its kind in Mobile.

People arrived hours before the doors opened, the line quickly wrapped around the outside of the store. One couple arrived at 5:30 a.m. to be the very first in line.

“Well, I’m number two, he’s number one. So we were very proud of our little status,” said the wife.

They say they didn’t want to miss what they called a historical moment for Mobile.

“It’s the first one here in Mobile, so we just wanted to be a part of history,” said the husband.

People who have shopped at ALDI in other states say they’ve been waiting for this moment.

“Well I’m from Ohio originally and when I moved down here I was sad to see that they didn’t have ALDI’s so when it came down here I got really excited and I heard this one was opening, so we’ve been here for a little while this morning, just waiting in line. We’re excited to get some good food”.

The first hundred people in line received a gift bag filled with ALDI products and a gift card to use, only one lucky person getting $100. Shoppers were also able to enter a sweepstakes for a chance to win a $500 ALDI gift card.

“This is what it looks like, you just get a number, then they give you a golden envelope.”

As soon as the doors opened -- the aisles were jam-packed with people filling their carts to the top with all sorts of items.

If you don’t have an ALDI around you, be on the lookout, the grocery chain says it plans to open around 200 new stores across Alabama, the Florida Panhandle, Louisiana, and Mississippi.

Later this year, two more ALDI locations will be opening on Schillinger Road and Airport Boulevard. Opening dates haven’t been set.

The new store is located at 5021 Rangeline Crossing Drive and will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

