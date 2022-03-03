Cancer journey play to benefit Anchor Cross Foundation

The Anchor Cross Cancer Foundation is partnering with local playwright Laura Pfizenmayer to present her play at South Baldwin Community Theatre on March 5. This play is about one patient’s journey from diagnosis to survivor with humor and heart.

The evening begins at 7pm with heavy hors d’oeuvres provided by Coastal Alabama Community College Culinary School. A silent auction, commemorative t-shirts and cancer screening information will be available in the lobby. The play will begin at 8pm with dessert and coffee served at intermission.

All proceeds from this one-night event will benefit cancer patients in south Alabama through the Anchor Cross Cancer Foundation. Tickets are $40 and can be purchased at www.sbct.biz

For more information email info@anchorcrossfoundation.org or

call Foundation Director, Joan Kellis at 251.513.0062

WHAT: A lighthearted play about a cancer journey

WHEN: Saturday, March 5, 2022 7 pm - 10 pm

WHERE: South Baldwin Community Theatre 2022 West 2nd Street, Gulf Shores, AL

WHY: A Fundraiser to help local cancer patients with their expenses

HOW: Buy tickets at www.sbct.biz

