Carnival Ecstasy docks in Mobile after 2-year cruising hiatus for Port City
By WALA Staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 9:52 AM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Carnival Ecstasy cruise ship docked Thursday morning at the Mobile Alabama Cruise Terminal near the mouth of the Mobile River in downtown Mobile.

The docking was in advance of Saturday’s sailing out of the Port City -- a return of cruising from the Port of Mobile after a two-year hiatus during the COVID-19 pandemic.

City of Mobile officials plan a media event for later Thursday to show off improvement made at the cruise terminal.

Over the past several months, multiple upgrades have taken place at the Mobile Alabama Cruise Terminal to improve and enhance the overall boarding and departure experiences for passengers. The work done includes aesthetic elements like repainting the terminal and infrastructure updates to the gangway, according to a news release.

Additional visitor experience enhancements include monitors throughout the boarding zones to showcase Mobile as a tourism destination.

The terminal now also features a mural by local artist Ginger Woechan highlighting the five tourism pillars of Mobile: History, Arts & Culture, Culinary Travel, Eco-Tourism and Mardi Gras.

