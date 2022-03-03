Chickasaw High School students set to bring prosthetic legs to amputees in Honduras

CHICKASAW, Ala. (WALA) -They call themselves Life Changer Manufacturing. And it’s the perfect name for this group of Chickasaw High School students.

“They’re changing people’s lives around the world,” said Manufacturing and Construction teacher Brian Copes.

For about a year and a half, these students have been working hard to make prosthetic legs for amputees in other countries.

“I want to help those who literally cannot move or walk and try to give them a spark in their life,” said Benjamin Cruz.

The group has already helped change lives in Latin America where the prosthetics have been fitted on people in need. Now they’re going to take it a step farther.

“The students are actually going to get to fit the legs on amputees and that’s the really exciting part,” added Copes.

A small group of life changers will head to Honduras to personally fit 20 prosthetic legs onto amputees. It’s a personal trip for 11th grader Benjamin Cruz who gets to help people while learning about his heritage first hand.

“That’s where my family’s from. They were born there,” said Cruz. “They left there right around when my dad was seven and they never came back.”

Now Cruz is ready to see Honduras for himself while making a difference.

“To be able to help them get back on their feet, to help their families, to help them go back to work. It’s awesome,” added Cruz.

Now with the finishing touches in place. They’ll board an early morning flight on their way to change lives.

“It’s good that we get to help them,” said Ariana Campos. “If they’re asking for help we need to help them.”

“Once we make these kids world-changers and problem solvers and critical thinking there’s nothing these guys aren’t going to be able to accomplish,” said Copes.

Life Changer Manufacturing will be leaving for Honduras first thing Friday morning on their way to Honduras where they’ll spend about two days fitting amputees with their new prosthetic legs.

