City of Mobile: Parks and Recreation March Events

Women’s History Month

All Month Long!

Celebrate Women’s History throughout the entire month of March!

- Join us on Monday’s in March for some Women Supporting Women Events at Cooper Riverside Park. We have invited women throughout the community and woman owned businesses to gather, mingle, network, listen to music, and spend some time getting to know and supporting one another. 6:00-9:00pm.

- Follow us on social media for Words for Women Wednesdays to hear some supportive and inspirational words from women around Mobile.

- Wrap up Women’s History Month with Ladies Night Out Sip N Paint at Cooper Riverside Park on Monday March 28th from 6:00p – 9:00p. Spend the evening with friends, listen to music, paint, and sip on your choice of beverage! $25 registration online at www.MPRD.RecDesk.com.

ArtWalk 3.11.22

6:00-9:00pm

Downtown Mobile

Join downtown art galleries, institutions, studios, unique shops, bars, and restaurants as they open their doors and welcome you. See beautiful artwork, sample delicious foods, and hear the sounds of the LoDa ArtWalk.

During the March 11th ArtWalk, we will be celebrating Women’s History Month as well as Dr. Seuss’ Birthday! Come by Bienville Square between 6:00-9:00pm to enjoy some music, Dr. Seuss crafts, balloon art, and birthday celebrations!

Saturdays at the Coop 3.12.22

7:00-10:00pm

Cooper Riverside Park

We continue our Saturdays at the Coop season with Red and the Revelers! This Blues band will get you on your feet all night! 7:00-10:00pm. Come enjoy the music and fun! Bring your own snacks, coolers, chairs, and blankets to celebrate and enjoy the night with us!

Spring Movies in the Park

Thursdays in March – 6:30pm

We are back with another round of Mobiles in the Park. We have movies for both adults and kids again this session! Bring some chairs, blankets, coolers, and snacks! Have some fun and #DiscoverYourParks and watch movies with friends and family. The first four movies of the series are the youth-centric movies below: (Follow us on social media to see what activities will be held along with the movies!)

3/10 – Public Safety Memorial Park – We Are Blood

3/17 – Tricentennial Park – Leap

3/24 – New House Neighborhood Center & Park – The Blind Side

3/31 – Lavretta Park - Moana

(Adult Movies on Thursdays in April)

Sip N Paint 3.28.22

6:00-9:00pm

Cooper Riverside Park

Quarterly Painting Series. Wrap up Women’s History Month with ladies Night Out at Cooper Riverside Park, painting, singing, dancing, and sipping! Have a blast with MPRD and friends along the waterfront.

$25 registration fee. Register online at www.MPRD.RecDesk.com.

City of Mobile: Parks and Recreation

48 N Sage Ave. Mobile, AL

@MobileParksAndRec

www.MobileParksAndRec.org

- Anyone interested in becoming a vendor or any food trucks wishing to participate in any events can reach out to us at MPRDevents@cityofmobile.org

- More information about these events, and more can be found on social media @MobileParksAndRec or at our website: www.MobileParksAndRec.org

- Anyone interested in Volunteering can reach out to: mprdvolunteers@cityofmobile.org

