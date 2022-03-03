Advertise With Us
Coast Guard suspends search for missing boater last seen leaving Orange Beach

By WALA Staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 9:22 AM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile sector of the U.S. Coast Guard confirmed Thursday morning it has suspended the search for a missing boater.

Officials say 63-year-old John Hayden was last seen leaving Orange Beach around 5 p.m. Sunday.

Hayden was reported missing the next morning after his boat was found still running with no one aboard near Fort Pickens, Fla.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.

