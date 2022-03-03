Dry weather to stick around for several days

We’re still in the mid 60s as of midmorning with a partly cloudy sky and no rain.

We are still going to remain dry for the next several days.

We get pretty warm this afternoon with a high near 80 degrees by 3 p.m.

Moisture will be increasing the next few days and that will mean a jump in humidity and the morning temps climbing into the low 60s by the weekend. Rain chances stay low through Sunday at 20% coverage, but that jumps to 60% coverage on Monday ahead of our next cold front.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.