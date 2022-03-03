Experts give tips as rip current awareness week continues

SANTA ROSA, Fl. (WALA) - Mackenzie McClintock with the South Walton Fire District in Florida knows all about what rip currents can do.

And for rip current awareness week, she’s sharing this information to keep people safe on our beaches.

“Last year we had four fatalities related to rip currents. So it’s something that we take really seriously. And we’re hoping that with rip current awareness week being before our heavy spring break population comes to visit that it will really help us protect people this year,” McClintock said.

Many things can help you to identify a rip current like water texture, water movement and even color.

But the biggest help in staying safe is just looking for your nearest lifeguard.

“Every lifeguard is going to tell you the same thing, rip currents can be a threat to anybody. It really doesn’t matter about how strong of a swimmer that they think they are,” McClintock said.

And if somebody gets caught in one, it’s also important to know what not to do. That includes tactics like forming a human chain.

“If we can discourage that and encourage the use of emergency services, calling 911, and notifying lifeguards, then we will have a successful rip current awareness week,” McClintock said.

You can also visit your city’s Facebook page from home for more information before you even step foot near the water.

