Mobile County’s longtime health officer Dr. Bernard Eichold passes the torch

By WALA Staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 1:09 PM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Dr. Bernard Eichold, Mobile County’s long-time health officer, is retiring.

Eichold is stepping down after leading the Mobile County Health Department for the past 31 years.

His retirement was first announced this past Monday, and today a news conference was held to honor his work.

Eichold, a retired Navy captain, is the longest serving health officer for Mobile County.

He also became the face of the COVID-19 response in south Alabama.

He will be replaced by Dr. Kevin Michael, who was an occupational medical physician in Mobile.

Plaque honoring Dr. Bernard Eichold, retiring health officer for Mobile County.
Plaque honoring Dr. Bernard Eichold, retiring health officer for Mobile County.(Randel Lowe, FOX10 News)

