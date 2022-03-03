Mobile man pleads guilty to defrauding Paycheck Protection Program

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A man accused of murder pleaded guilty Wednesday to cheating the Paycheck Protection Program, which Congress passed to help business impacted by COVID-19 shutdowns.

Demetrius "Demetric" Richardson (Mobile County Metro Jail)

Demetrius “Demetric” Richardson pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud. He admitted to falsely claiming on a government application that his janitorial services business lost more than $108,099. The government approved that application and sent $20,833, the maximum allowed by law for sole proprietorships.

At the time Richardson’s business was supposed to have been operating, however, he was in federal prison serving a lengthy sentence for a drug conviction.

Richardson also has a pending murder charge in connection with a fatal shooting on Ann Street on April 10.

Richardson faces up to 20 years on the federal conspiracy charge, although the actual punishment likely will be less under advisory sentencing guidelines.

