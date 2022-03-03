Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals
Advertisement

Mobile man pleads guilty to defrauding Paycheck Protection Program

By Brendan Kirby
Updated: Mar. 2, 2022 at 6:51 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A man accused of murder pleaded guilty Wednesday to cheating the Paycheck Protection Program, which Congress passed to help business impacted by COVID-19 shutdowns.

Demetrius "Demetric" Richardson
Demetrius "Demetric" Richardson(Mobile County Metro Jail)

Demetrius “Demetric” Richardson pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud. He admitted to falsely claiming on a government application that his janitorial services business lost more than $108,099. The government approved that application and sent $20,833, the maximum allowed by law for sole proprietorships.

At the time Richardson’s business was supposed to have been operating, however, he was in federal prison serving a lengthy sentence for a drug conviction.

Richardson also has a pending murder charge in connection with a fatal shooting on Ann Street on April 10.

Richardson faces up to 20 years on the federal conspiracy charge, although the actual punishment likely will be less under advisory sentencing guidelines.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

The Alabama Senate has approved legislation that would end the requirement for a person to get...
Alabama Senate votes to allow concealed handguns without permit
walmart fire
Two ‘Walmart Manifesto’ suspects ordered detained in Mobile
Car crashes into Loop Station Post Office in Mobile
Car crashes into Loop Station Post Office in Mobile
Chickasaw High School students help build prosthetic legs
Chickasaw High School students help build prosthetic legs
Visitors now Pay to Park at Gulf Shores Beach
Visitors now Pay to Park at Gulf Shores Beach