MPD makes second arrest in Airport Boulevard homicide

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Police Department has made a second arrest in connection to the homicide of 21-year-old Bryan Maynard.

Police say it was on Tuesday when Nickolaus Hawkins, 25, was arrested and charged with felony murder. He was also charged with having no pistol permit, certain persons forbidden and receiving stolen property.

The deadly deadly shooting occurred on Sept. 19, 2021 in the 3200 block of Airport Boulevard. The victim was found shot in the passenger seat of a vehicle nearby. Investigators determined that the victim was shot in the parking lot of The Shoppes of Bel Air shopping mall.

The victim was transported to the hospital where he died as a result of his injuries.

Also charged in the mall parking lot shooting case is Patrick Lewis, 21, who was arrested Feb. 25 and charged with three counts of murder, as well as first-degree robbery and discharging a gun into an occupied vehicle or dwelling.

Lewis is among four suspects charged in the Happy Hill killings of Tony and Lelia Lewis, who were the grandparents of rapper HoneyKomb Brazy. The three other defendants in that case are convicted drug kingpin Darrin Jamark “DD” Southall, Terrance Sanchez Watkins and Jamarcus Devonta Chambers.

Patrick Lewis (Mobile County Metro Jail)

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.