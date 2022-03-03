Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals
Advertisement

MPD: She Thought He Was a Friend, Then He Stole Her Money at Gunpoint

By Byron Day
Updated: Mar. 2, 2022 at 8:38 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - To paraphrase an old saying, “No one can take advantage of you, like a friend can take advantage of you.” According to M-P-D, one woman found that out the hard way, now they’re looking for the former friend who-investigators say- stole cash from her.

The guy they’re hunting is 23 year old LaShawn Poole, Junior. They say last Thursday, he was visiting the woman inside her place on Texas Street, when he happened to spot a stack of cash. According to investigators, the woman had just gotten her IRS refund. That’s when they say Poole pulled out a gun, threatened the victim and a relative, before grabbing the cash, and running off.

Take another look at Poole, Junior. He’s 6 feet tall, weighing 222 pounds. He’s known to hang out around the apartments on Texas Street. He’s accused of First Degree Robbery.

If you have seen LaShawn Poole, Junior, do not approach him. M-P-D says he’s armed and dangerous. Instead, call the FOX10 News Fugitive Files-Crime Stoppers Hotline at 251-208-7211. When you call-you don’t have to leave your name.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

The Alabama Senate has approved legislation that would end the requirement for a person to get...
Alabama Senate votes to allow concealed handguns without permit
walmart fire
Two ‘Walmart Manifesto’ suspects ordered detained in Mobile
Car crashes into Loop Station Post Office in Mobile
Car crashes into Loop Station Post Office in Mobile
Chickasaw High School students help build prosthetic legs
Chickasaw High School students help build prosthetic legs
Visitors now Pay to Park at Gulf Shores Beach
Visitors now Pay to Park at Gulf Shores Beach