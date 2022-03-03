Recipe: Turkey Involtini
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 11:21 AM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
Recipe courtesy Chef Nino/ Rouses Markets
INGREDIENTS:
- 4 turkey cutlets
- 4 thin slices low-fat smoked ham
- 4 thin slices low-fat provolone or fontina cheese
- Kosher salt, to taste
- Cracked black pepper, to taste
- 1 small container Italian bread crumbs
- 4 fresh sage leaves, finely cut
- Kitchen string
- 16 ounces Rouses cranberry orange relish
PROCEDURES:
- Preheat oven to 375ºF.
- Place each turkey cutlet between two sheets of plastic wrap and pound with a meat mallet to a ¼- inch thickness, or even thinner if you prefer. Season lightly with salt and pepper.
- Top each pounded turkey cutlet with a slice of ham, then a slice of cheese. Lightly dust each cutlet with bread crumbs. Place cut sage leaves on each. Roll each turkey slice up tightly into an “involtini,” and tie in place at each end with kitchen string.
- Roll each involtini in the bread crumbs to coat. On a greased baking dish arrange involtini a little apart from each other so that they are not touching. Bake in preheated oven for 40-45 minutes, or until internal temperature reaches 165ºF.
- Remove from oven and let rest for 10 minutes. Carefully remove string before serving. Place involtini servings on plates, and spoon around 2 tablespoons relish on each before serving.
