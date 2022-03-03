Warm weekend

For your Friday, more sunshine will be with us and temperatures will be around 77 degrees by afternoon. Winds will be fairly light again tomorrow morning, but things get a bit breezy later in the day. We expect a rather mild night Friday night with lows near 55.

A warming trend will continue through the weekend. High pressure will keep things quiet, and rain is not expected through Saturday. Daytime highs will range into the upper 70s Friday and Saturday.

A stronger southerly flow will bring in clouds and breezy conditions on Saturday and Sunday. Isolated showers are possible by Sunday, with a good chance of showers next week.

The long-range outlook shows a very unsettled pattern with rain chances throughout the week next week. Monday looks like our best chance for rain, with probabilities at 60%.

