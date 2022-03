If you are in the market for a new vehicle. Chuck Stevens Ford can help. Joe visited their Bay Minette location to preview the 2022 Jeep Wagoneer. Whether you are looking for a family vehicle or a long distance road trip ride, this is the pick for you. For more information, watch the clip above.

Chuck Stevens Ford

Address: 1304 US-31 S, Bay Minette, AL 36507

Phone: (251) 937-2961

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.