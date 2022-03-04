Advertise With Us
2nd suspect arrested in deadly shooting outside Shoppes at Bel Air

Marks second breakthrough unsolved murder case for MPD
By Lee Peck
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 9:40 PM CST|Updated: 23 hours ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- A second arrest has been made in the deadly shooting outside the Shoppes at Bel Air that killed a 21-year-old man.

Mobile Police arresting 25-year-old Nickolaus Hawkins for the murder of Bryan Maynard, who police say was from Greensboro, North Carolina. Maynard was found shot in the passenger seat of a car and taken to the hospital where he died of his injuries September 18, 2021.

Hawkins arrest comes four days after the arrest of 21-year-old Patrick Lewis. Lewis is also a suspect in the murders of Tony and Leila Lewis -- their house exploding into flames after a barrage of gunfire.

Patrick Lewis is the fourth person arrested in that case. The other suspects in the case: Darrin Southall was already in jail on felony drug charges, Terrance Watkins and Jemarcus Chambers arrested a week before and are in federal custody for unrelated drug charges. Investigators believe the murders are connected to a beef the suspects had with the Lewis’ rapper grandson Honeycomb Brazy.

All of these arrests come five weeks after Mobile Police launched a push to get answers to five unsolved homicides from 2021, one of the department’s deadliest year in decades -- investigating 51 homicides in the calendar year.

Last week at the time of the arrest of Patrick Lewis -- Mobile Public Safety Director Lawrence Battiste said, “We are going to continue to investigate... To try and connect the dots... I don’t want to say that I feel like we’ve made all the arrests because again as you talk to people and get an opportunity to talk with the suspects at some point -- there be some level of cooperation that may identify other individuals.”

Meanwhile, suspect Nickolaus Hawkins remains in Metro Jail without bond charged with felony murder, pistol carry without a permit for a person forbidden, receiving stolen property, and several felony probation violations.

