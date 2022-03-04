Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals
Advertisement

Missing Tennessee teen found safe, suspect in custody

Photo still of the logo for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Photo still of the logo for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.(NCMEC)
By Gray News staff and WVLT Staff
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 7:21 AM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LENOIR CITY, Tenn. (WVLT/Gray News) - A missing teenager out of Lenoir City, Tennessee, has been found safe, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation

An Amber Alert was issued for 13-year-old Alexis Smiley Friday morning, WVLT reported. It was canceled later after it was reported Alexis had been found.

Alexis was reported missing after she her off home in Lenoir City around on Thursday with 22-year-old William Tyler Nicholson, according to TBI.

The Loudon County Sheriff’s Office reported Nicholson has been taken into custody. He was wanted by the sheriff’s office on Aggravated Kidnapping charges.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Fat Tuesday parade
Man knocked unconscious by beads at Fat Tuesday parade, unexpected ending
FILE - In this photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un,...
North Korea fires suspected ballistic missile into sea
Body of WW II soldier killed in battle laid to final rest in Spanish Fort
Body of WW II soldier killed in battle laid to final rest in Spanish Fort
walmart fire
Judge orders release of two ‘Walmart Manifesto’ suspects
Gas prices are continuing to rise as tensions in Russia and Ukraine have mounted, putting...
Gas prices hit highest cost in nearly a decade, surpass $4 in some states