CAUGHT IN THE ACT: MPD needs help identifying suspected porch pirate

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile Police are asking the public for help in identIfying a suspected porch pirate.

According to investigators -- it happened Tuesday at the Sandpiper Apartment complex.

Ring video shows the suspect, who appears to be waiting for the coast to be clear before approaching the door. When a tan car seen in the video leaves, they turn and swipe the package off a an apartment step.

If you recognize the person in the video, call Mobile Police at 251-208-7211.

