Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals
Advertisement

CAUGHT IN THE ACT: MPD needs help identifying suspected porch pirate

By Lee Peck
Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile Police are asking the public for help in identIfying a suspected porch pirate.

According to investigators -- it happened Tuesday at the Sandpiper Apartment complex.

Ring video shows the suspect, who appears to be waiting for the coast to be clear before approaching the door. When a tan car seen in the video leaves, they turn and swipe the package off a an apartment step.

If you recognize the person in the video, call Mobile Police at 251-208-7211.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Fat Tuesday parade
Man knocked unconscious by beads at Fat Tuesday parade, unexpected ending
Body of WW II soldier killed in battle laid to final rest in Spanish Fort
Body of WW II soldier killed in battle laid to final rest in Spanish Fort
walmart fire
Judge orders release of two ‘Walmart Manifesto’ suspects
Chase Smith becomes new head coach, athletic director at Spanish Fort High School
Chase Smith becomes new head coach, athletic director at Spanish Fort High School
Alabamians could have the chance to vote on a statewide lottery. Legislation introduced...
EXPLAINER: What’s in new proposed lottery legislation