Dog left abandoned and chained to fence at Baldwin County Animal Shelter

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -An abandoned dog in some of the worst condition employees at a Baldwin County animal shelter, say they’ve ever seen.

Now, they’re working to find him a good home. But it could be a while before he’s fully recovered.

Lucas was found by one of the employees early Thursday morning outside the North Baldwin Animal Shelter, chained to a fence.

All they got was a message from the owners saying they were moving and couldn’t take him with them.

Judy Wilkins the director at the shelter says this was unacceptable.

“They just told us that they had left him here and hoped we could find him a home,” Wilkins said. “We discourage people from leaving animals here because we are very often full.”

According to Wilkins that’s the situation the shelter is in now, being at full capacity.

So sometimes they have to turn pets away.

In Lucas’s position they’ve had to make special arrangements due to his skin condition.

“It puts us in a awkward position of sometimes not having any room,” Wilkins explained. “But leaving them here unattended is just not the thing to do.”

While they work to help him on his long road of recovery, Wilkins did have a message for pet owners.

“Pet owners I would urge you to think the acquisition of a pet thoroughly through before you get one,” Wilkins said. “In case you have changes in your life situation, what would you do with them?”

It’s unclear if the owners will face any charges.

Anyone interested in helping with Lucas’ recovery can send donations to the animal shelter.

