MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We will be flirting with record heat as highs will reach the low 80s this afternoon. The record is 83 that was set back in 1910. Temperatures are already in the low 70s as of 10am. The sky will be Mostly Sunny but clouds will increase this weekend as the air gets more humid and our morning temps will start to climb. They’ll jump to the low 60s Sunday and Monday, the highs will stay in the upper 70s/low 80s through Monday. A cold front will ease the temps down but will bring in showers and storms on Monday. Rain coverage wll be at 60% and there will be lingering opportunities for rain each day next week. Highs drop to the 60s by Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.