Florida Senate approves 15-week abortion ban

Late Thursday night the Florida Senate voted 23-15 to approve a law that will ban abortions after 15-weeks, with very few exceptions.
By WCTV Staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 9:56 PM CST|Updated: 22 hours ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Late Thursday night the Florida Senate voted 23-15 to approve a controversial law that will ban abortions after 15-weeks, with very few exceptions.

The bill will now go to the governor’s desk. He is expected to sign it. However, it is expected to face several legal challenges in the months ahead.

Regardless of the outcome, the earliest it would take effect would be July 1.

