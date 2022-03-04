Advertise With Us
Google halts all advertising in Russia

Google released a statement about their move to suspend ads in Russia, saying it was 'in light of the extraordinary circumstances' taking place right now.(CNN via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 12:26 PM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
(CNN) - Google has suspended all advertising in Russia.

The company released a statement about the move, saying it was “in light of the extraordinary circumstances” taking place right now.

The decision covers all of Google’s ad surfaces in Russia, including through Google Display, YouTube and the Google search engine.

The move follows a similar decision by Twitter last week to suspend advertising in both Russia and Ukraine.

It is unclear whether Meta, Facebook’s parent company, also intends to suspend advertising in Russia. The company did not immediately respond to CNN’s request for comment.

Google and Meta had both already taken steps to prevent Russian state media from running ads on their respective platforms.

Biden is considering energy sanctions on Russia. (Source: CNN, Zaporizhzhia NP, Mayor of Energodar, CNN Prima, UNICEF, RTL Netherlands, VTM)

