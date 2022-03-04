Advertise With Us
MFRD battles house fire on Panorama Boulevard

By WALA Staff
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 6:41 AM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile Fire-Rescue crews spent the early part of the morning battling a house fire.

This happened around 2 a.m. at a home on Panorama Boulevard near South University Boulevard.

When firefighters arrived at the scene, they found heavy smoke and flames coming from the single-story structure.

Those on scene told FOX10 News it appears to be a total loss. We were told everyone made it out safely.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

