MFRD battles house fire on Panorama Boulevard

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile Fire-Rescue crews spent the early part of the morning battling a house fire.

This happened around 2 a.m. at a home on Panorama Boulevard near South University Boulevard.

When firefighters arrived at the scene, they found heavy smoke and flames coming from the single-story structure.

Those on scene told FOX10 News it appears to be a total loss. We were told everyone made it out safely.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

