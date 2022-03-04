Mobile city leader doesn’t want money wasted on cruise terminal if Carnival doesn’t plan to come back

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Alabama Cruise Terminal is an aging building and to keep it looking good it needs upgrades, but with Carnival set to leave soon, one city leader wants to be careful money is not wasted without promise for the future.

“I love having the ship in the city, I think it’s great for our city and I think it’s great as a revenue source for our city,” said City Councilmember Scott Jones. “With that said we’ve had issues with Carnival.”

Jones is concerned with yet another stoppage of cruising. He says he wants Carnival here, but without a long-term contract he does not want taxpayer money wasted on the cruise terminal if there will not be a ship.

“For me that is the big issue, where’s our return on our investment where is the security of the business partnership,” he said.

“You can’t take a building like this and not spend money on it,” said Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson.

One of the big upgrades the cruise terminal needs is a new gangway to get passengers on and off the boat.

Mayor Stimpson says it could cost $5 million or more to replace it.

“You don’t want to be extravagant in the maintenance of it if you don’t have a ship, but you have got to maintain it at a certain level, it’s poor business not to do that,” he said.

Councilmember Jones says he understands that which is why voted to approve more than $50,000 in upgrades on Wednesday. He just wants sensible spending that will not waste taxpayer money.

“There’s no way that I can look my constituents in the eye and spend $5 million without having a resource to use that against which we would not at that point,” he said.

Carnival says the reason they are having to pull out of Mobile is because the Ecstasy will be pulled from its fleet at the end of the year.

Mayor Stimpson says Carnival should be able to bring another ship to Mobile by the end of 2023.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.