Recipe: Mississippi Pot Roast

Meteorologist Jennifer Lambers shares her easy pot roast recipe as part of our Dale’s Seasoning cooking challenge!

INGREDIENTS:

1 chuck roast

1 stick of butter

1 packet of Italian seasoning

1 packet of ranch seasoning

1 jar of banana peppers or pepperoncinis

1/4 cup Dale’s Seasoning

STEPS:

Combine all in slow cooker. Cook on high for 4 hours or low for 8 hours. Can be served on bread, alone, or over mashed potatoes and pasta.

