Recipe: Mississippi Pot Roast
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 11:27 AM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
Meteorologist Jennifer Lambers shares her easy pot roast recipe as part of our Dale’s Seasoning cooking challenge!
INGREDIENTS:
- 1 chuck roast
- 1 stick of butter
- 1 packet of Italian seasoning
- 1 packet of ranch seasoning
- 1 jar of banana peppers or pepperoncinis
- 1/4 cup Dale’s Seasoning
STEPS:
Combine all in slow cooker. Cook on high for 4 hours or low for 8 hours. Can be served on bread, alone, or over mashed potatoes and pasta.
