Recipe: Mississippi Pot Roast

By Allison Bradley
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 11:27 AM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
Meteorologist Jennifer Lambers shares her easy pot roast recipe as part of our Dale’s Seasoning cooking challenge!

INGREDIENTS:

  • 1 chuck roast
  • 1 stick of butter
  • 1 packet of Italian seasoning
  • 1 packet of ranch seasoning
  • 1 jar of banana peppers or pepperoncinis
  • 1/4 cup Dale’s Seasoning

STEPS:

Combine all in slow cooker. Cook on high for 4 hours or low for 8 hours. Can be served on bread, alone, or over mashed potatoes and pasta.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.

