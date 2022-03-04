Robertsdale Church taking relief to Ukrainian refugees

ROBERTSDALE, Ala. (WALA) - Pastors from a Robertsdale church are headed to the border of Ukraine to bring relief to refugees flooding over the borders into Moldova. The crisis there is hitting close to home for First Baptist Church of Robertsdale and the church is asking for prayers and donations.

“Thank you for your prayers my friends and with me is two of my brothers from the church and we stay strong in God with your brothers and friends and neighbors from Ukraine,” said Pastor Alex Malancea of Holy Trinity Christian Center in Moldova in a recent video posted on social media.

Malancea sent the video message out before making another trip to the Ukrainian border with food and medicine. His church is a 20-year partner of First Baptist Church of Robertsdale. It all started with a medical relief mission all those years ago and seeing families separated at the border because of the war is heartbreaking to the Senior Pastor, Jeff Copeland.

“They left their home, not knowing if they’ll ever go back. Many of them have left their husbands, children, their fathers, not knowing if they’ll ever see them again and they’re going to a place where they have nothing,” Copeland said. “The bank system collapsed in Ukraine almost immediately. Many of them have no cash. No resources.”

Thousands of refugees are flooding over the borders daily. Churches like this are coming together from around the world to help. Copeland and Family Pastor, Josh Lilly are flying into the region to personally deliver money and supplies to their partner church. Holy Trinity has been housing and feeding mothers and their children who’ve escaped Ukraine but desperately need help.

Churches are doing all they can. At a special service Sunday, February 27, 2022 at First Baptist Church of Robertsdale, dozens of people from 10 area churches gathered to support the Serve Ukraine movement. They heard a message of hope from a partner church there.

“We always smile and always try to encourage everyone that there is no reason to fear,” Pastor Valentin said as he walked down a Ukrainian street lined with tank barricades. We must have peace and pray God, and everything will be very well.”

The American dollar is what is needed most and that’s what Copeland and Lilly are taking with them. The church has started a Facebook page dedicated to the relief effort called Serve Ukraine. Daily, live updates from the region are posted there as well as a link to donate money.

Pastor Copeland said inflation in that region is through the roof, with gas costing around $8 per gallon. It takes $25 a day to support each refugee.

“Our commitment is to give every resource you give us to them, and we mean that and it means a lot to us to make sure we make that happen and so, the traditional channels of getting those resources to them are closing and so it’s going to take a personal trip to get the resources to them,” Copeland explained.

Donations are desperately needed. There will also be a prayer service on Sunday, March 6, 2022 at 7:00 p.m. at Summit Church in Foley off the Beach Express. Everyone is welcome and encouraged to attend.

