School zone crossing guard saves little girl from reckless driver

CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WALA) -- Not all heroes wear capes. Sometimes they wear a safety vest and help children cross the road!

Quick action from a school zone crossing guard saved a kid on her bike when a driver ignored all stop signs and sped through a crosswalk.

On Wednesday, two crossing guards had traffic stopped on Highway 85 in Crestview to let a girl on her bike cross to the other side. Or so they thought!

Video released by police shows a truck starts racing forward as the girl starts to cross.

The crossing guard happened to be on the lookout and reacted just in the nick of time! The guard stopped the girl just milliseconds before the driver speeds through!

The driver of the vehicle in the video has been identified.

Police said there is zero-tolerance for people who commit violations in school zones or put the lives of our community’s children in harm’s way.

