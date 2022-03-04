Spring Drinks at PJ’s Coffee

Spring is almost here and PJ’s Coffee is celebrating. They are excited to introduce a few new drinks. You can now enjoy their honey based lattes as hot or cold drinks. PJ’s Coffee with introduce new seasonal drinks every two months. Visit their locations on Airport Blvd. in Mobile or Spanish Fort to enjoy what they have to offer.

For more information, visit PJ’s Coffee online.

Address: 3950 Airport Blvd, Mobile, AL 36608

Address: 6510 Spanish Fort Blvd, Spanish Fort, AL 36527

