Students take hands-on learning to the next level as Harvey Gamage docks in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The students sailed their way into mobile to end a challenging eight-week trip that started in Charleston, South Carolina.

“Lots of stormy nights, rough nights, calm nights,” said George Hildner. “It’s been a time for sure.”

The students are from Procter Academy. This trip is part of the school’s ocean classroom which takes hands-on learning to the next level by having students sail a Schooner named the Harvey Gamage themselves while learning about history.

“It’s getting history into them. What we do is we send kids on experiential learning,” said Brian Thomas.

Proctor Academy Head of School Brian Thomas says a big part of the voyage was learning about the slave trade. Not just at the stops along the way, but on the ship itself.

“Imagine being on a boat. Imagine understanding what someone who was taken from their family would have to endure while they were on the boat,” said Thomas. “That would put it firmly within the selves of these kids.”

Thomas says ending the journey in Mobile will give students a chance to see even more history by visiting the Clotilde discovery site.

“Our kids will be some of the first ones to go and be over that wreckage to understand powerfully the founding of this amazing community in Mobile which is Africatown,” said Thomas.

For the students, it was also a chance to try something new while getting out of their comfort zones.

“We’ve all learned how to captain this boat,” said Hildner. “We’ve all driven it plenty of times. Hours and hours. Just getting comfortable in uncomfortable situations was kind of my goal.”

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.