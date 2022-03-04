Traffic stop in Baldwin leads to stolen checks, driver’s licenses, prosecutors allege

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A traffic stop in Baldwin County last week led investigators to a stash of stolen driver’s licenses and stolen and counterfeit checks, according to charges filed in federal court.

Three people are scheduled to make an initial appearance Friday in federal court. Tyre Dayshawn Crawford, Jaleeshia Deanna Robinson and Timothy Howard Buchanan all face charges of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, possession with intent to use or transfer five or more identification documents, aggravated identity theft and possession of stolen mail.

A Baldwin County sheriff’s deputy pulled over a Nissan Sentra on Feb. 23 on Interstate 65 for a window-tint violation, according to an affidavit filed by a U.S. postal inspector.

After noticing marijuana cigarettes, law enforcement officers searched the vehicle and found an envelope with seven counterfeit checks and five stolen driver’s licenses, the affidavit states. A black magnetic box contained 36 checks from various businesses in Alabama and Florida, along with a laptop computer, printer and blank check stock, according to the document.

The criminal complaint alleges that the checks, some of which belonged to a Loxley company called Stone Interiors, totaled $345,000. The checks recently had been stolen from the mail in Loxley, according to the affidavit.

Robinson admitted to investigators that she allowed Crawford to use her vehicle to steal checks at times. He then would drive Buchanan to various locations, such as banks or retail stores, to cash the stolen checks. Robinson told investigators that she did not a get a cut of the proceeds, only “gifts” from Crawford, according to the affidavit.

The postal inspector wrote that Buchanan, meanwhile, admitted to investigators that he would use stolen driver’s licenses to avoid using his true identity when cashing the checks. He and Crawford split the profits.

According to the criminal complaint, he admitted to stealing mail, including the Stone Interiors checks. He also admitted to manufacturing counterfeit checks, according to the affidavit.

