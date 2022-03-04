Warming trend continues through weekend

Sunshine and warm afternoon temperatures made for a fantastic Friday! It looks like a similar pattern will remain in place for Saturday, with a stronger southeasterly breeze.

Skies are mostly clear this evening and we do expect cool temperatures overnight. Evening temperatures will be falling through the 60s. With the clear skies and light winds, expect lows overnight in the mid-50s. Some inland spots will see lows in the low 50s. Rain is not expected.

For your Saturday, more sunshine will be with us and temperatures will be near 80 degrees by afternoon. Winds will be fairly light again tomorrow morning, but things get a very breezy later in the day. Winds will be in the 15 mph range with gusts to 20 mph.

A warming trend will continue through the weekend. High pressure will keep things quiet, and rain is not expected through Saturday. Daytime highs will range into the low 80s inland on Saturday. A stronger southerly flow will bring in clouds and breezy conditions on Saturday and Sunday. Isolated showers are possible by Sunday, with a good chance of showers next week.

The long-range outlook shows a very unsettled pattern with rain chances throughout the week next week. Monday looks like our best chance for rain, with probabilities at now up to 70%.

