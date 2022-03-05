Daphne PD: Barricaded gunman near Pecan Court, shots fired at law enforcement

DAPHNE, Ala. (WALA) - A heavy police presence has been reported off Pollard Road in Daphne near Pecan Court. Police are urging people to avoid the area. Residents in the area are urged to stay inside and stay away from windows.

Witnesses tell FOX10 News they heard several shots fired.

According to a post on the Daphne Police Department’s Facebook page, the DPD and the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office are on the scene with barricaded gunman and shots were fired at law enforcement officers.

Post from Daphne PD Facebook page. (Daphne PD)

A heavy police presence has been reported off Pollard Road in Daphne. (Courtesty: Christie Kaminski) (Christie Kaminski)

