Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals
Advertisement

Daphne PD: Barricaded gunman near Pecan Court, shots fired at law enforcement

A heavy police presence has been reported off Pollard Road in Daphne near Pecan Court....
A heavy police presence has been reported off Pollard Road in Daphne near Pecan Court. (Courtesy: Christie Kaminski )(Christie Kaminski)
By WALA Staff
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 6:43 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAPHNE, Ala. (WALA) - A heavy police presence has been reported off Pollard Road in Daphne near Pecan Court. Police are urging people to avoid the area. Residents in the area are urged to stay inside and stay away from windows.

Witnesses tell FOX10 News they heard several shots fired.

According to a post on the Daphne Police Department’s Facebook page, the DPD and the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office are on the scene with barricaded gunman and shots were fired at law enforcement officers.

Post from Daphne PD Facebook page.
Post from Daphne PD Facebook page.(Daphne PD)
A heavy police presence has been reported off Pollard Road in Daphne. (Courtesty: Christie...
A heavy police presence has been reported off Pollard Road in Daphne. (Courtesty: Christie Kaminski)(Christie Kaminski)

FOX10 News is working to get additional information on this developing story and will have further details once they become available.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Fat Tuesday parade
Man knocked unconscious by beads at Fat Tuesday parade, unexpected ending
Body of WW II soldier killed in battle laid to final rest in Spanish Fort
Body of WW II soldier killed in battle laid to final rest in Spanish Fort
walmart fire
Judge orders release of two ‘Walmart Manifesto’ suspects
Chase Smith becomes new head coach, athletic director at Spanish Fort High School
Chase Smith becomes new head coach, athletic director at Spanish Fort High School
Alabamians could have the chance to vote on a statewide lottery. Legislation introduced...
EXPLAINER: What’s in new proposed lottery legislation