Body of WW II soldier killed in battle laid to final rest in Spanish Fort

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WALA) - In a heartwarming ceremony Friday, March 4, 2022 in Baldwin County, the body of a soldier killed in World War II was laid to final rest. More than 77 years after being killed in Germany, Private First-Class Bill Morrison was brought home to Alabama.

Escorted by the Patriot Guard, Morrison’s remains made their way home. It was near the end of World War II when the Birmingham native was in a firefight with the Nazis in Germany’s Hurtgen Forest. It was a fierce battle and Morrison was shot and killed. His body was not able to be recovered, so the fact that the burial, with full military honors could happen at all is remarkable.

Seventy-seven years after being killed in action, the remains of Army Private First Class, Bill Morrison were identified and returned to Alabama for burial at the Alabama State Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Spanish Ft. (Hal Scheurich)

“Sometimes, during the fog of war there are unknown soldiers that are buried but the Department of Defense has an agency dedicated solely to identifying remains,” explained Commissioner of the Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs, retired Navy Admiral, Kent Davis. “Sometimes, they find remains they didn’t even know existed…crash sites and things like that.”

In the case of Private Morrison, the long journey home actually began two years after his death when a civilian hiker discovered human remains in the Hurtgen Forest, which were then buried in Belgium’s Ardennes American Cemetery. The remains were ultimately disinterred in 2019 and sent to a Department of Defense lab where they were identified as those of Morrison.

This photograph of PFC Bill Morrison was displayed at his internment service (Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs)

Local veterans advocate, Dr. Barry Boothe communicated with the Morrison family throughout the planning of the service and said they were in disbelief at the news.

“They just thought it was amazing for them to be able to locate him and tie him to the family here in Spanish Fort. It was just amazing and all honor to the government for doing all of that,” Booth said.

Family from Spanish Fort and around the state made the trip to Alabama’s only veteran’s cemetery for the service. Private Morrison was honored posthumously by several organizations. The oldest and closest family member was given a gold service star banner and numerous accommodations in his honor before ultimately being presented with the United Stated flag.

“It does give hope. There are tens of thousands of missing in action personnel from America’s wars and I can’t even imagine what it’s like for a family not knowing what finally happened to their loved one. Today was just a little slice of being able to bring closure to a family.”

It was indeed a special ceremony, as is each service there. The Alabama State Veterans Memorial Cemetery was dedicated in 2012. With a total of 5,000 gravesites, the lifespan of the 120-acre cemetery is 100 years.

